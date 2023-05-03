Jake Irvin makes a strong first impression as Nationals hold off Cubs

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If Jake Irvin was feeling nervous before his major league debut Wednesday night at Nationals Park, he did well to hide it. He walked into the Washington clubhouse with a slight grin and made it a point to greet reporters. He even had extended conversations with a few by his locker — a rarity for starting pitchers on days they start.

Irvin took a photo of his locker, one of the few moments when he truly looked like a rookie. Another came when he plunked Nico Hoerner on the shoulder with his first pitch; the ball nearly hit Hoerner in the head.

“I can’t imagine many other guys have plunked the first guy, first pitch in their debut,” Irvin said. “Just laugh it off, man. Next hitter.”

But after that, the calm Irvin showed in the clubhouse was also present on the mound.

He allowed one run and two hits over 4⅓ innings in the Nationals’ 2-1 victory, his line stained only by four walks. Shortstop CJ Abrams provided the go-ahead hit for the second straight night with an RBI single in the seventh.

Advertisement

“This is something that you dream of since the day you pick up a baseball,” Irvin said. “I’m on top of the world and props to the team, man. Guys played great behind me and Keibert [Ruiz] called a fantastic game.”

Irvin, 26, is by no means the Nationals’ top pitching prospect. In fact, he’s behind hurlers like Jarlin Susana, Jake Bennett, Cole Henry and Jackson Rutledge. But the Nationals have seen enough from Irvin, a fourth-round pick in 2018, that they were willing to put him on the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from being selected in the Rule 5 draft.

And they deemed him good enough to recall for Wednesday night’s game despite having other options to fill in for Chad Kuhl, who went on the injured list on Monday with right foot metatarsalgia. Irvin has posted a 5.64 ERA in five starts with Class AAA Rochester, but Manager Dave Martinez said his most recent outing for the Red Wings was his best.

Advertisement

Martinez wanted Irvin to attack the strike zone with fastballs to set up his secondary pitches. Irvin was a bit erratic in the opening frame, though. After hitting Hoerner, he walked to Ian Happ and allowed a two-out single to Seiya Suzuki that put the Nationals (12-18) in a 1-0 hole.

“Awesome,” Martinez said about Irvin’s outing. “After that first inning, I sat back and I said, ‘Well, you covered all the bases.’ You hit a guy. You walked a guy. The guy scored. So now you’re loose and go throw strikes. And he handled it really well.”

Washington tied it in the second inning when Dominic Smith grounded into a double play with runners on the corners.

Irvin settled in as the game progressed, looking much more comfortable attacking with his fastball. He also mixed in his curveball away to right-handed hitters and located his change-up effectively, keeping hitters off balance. He even turned to his sinker 11 times; he brought the pitch back into his arsenal this season after being advised not to throw it last year coming off Tommy John surgery in 2020. He missed the 2021 season.

Advertisement

Irvin faced one batter over the minimum over the next three innings. He ran into trouble in the fifth, walking two as he struggled to command his curveball.

Martinez pulled him for Andrés Machado, who got Dansby Swanson to ground into a double play. Machado, Carl Edwards Jr., Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan covered the remaining 14 outs.

Finnegan earned the save by working out of a jam in the ninth, allowing back-to-back singles to open the inning. A bunt put runners on the corners. But Finnegan then induced a grounder from Patrick Wisdom that the Nationals turned into a game-ending double play.

It’s unknown how long Irvin will be here — his tenure could largely depend on Kuhl’s health. But in his one chance to make a strong first impression, he made the most of it.

And as Irvin walked off the mound in the fifth, he looked toward the stands and patted his glove toward his family with the same smile he sported when he walked into the stadium a few hours earlier.

Advertisement

“There’s been a lot of bumps and bruises along the way and it just feels great,” Irvin said. “ … Every single guy in the locker room can tell you the same thing: Getting here is no easy task. You can only debut once, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Note: In addition to optioning Cory Abbott to Rochester, the Nationals made two other roster moves. They sent infielder Jeter Downs to Rochester while recalling infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who has been on the injured list since April 10 with a right shoulder strain. Vargas will resume his role as the backup infielder while Downs — who the team claimed off waivers this offseason — will get more playing time with the Red Wings. …

The Nationals also announced that they signed José Ureña, who was recently released by the Colorado Rockies. He’ll report to Rochester. Ureña faced the Nationals on Apr. 7 and allowed six runs (four earned) in 2⅔ innings.

GiftOutline Gift Article