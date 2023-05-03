NC high school athletes cleared for NIL deals as of July 1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s association overseeing high school sports has cleared the way for its athletes to reach endorsement deals and profit off their fame.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s board of directors approved a measure permitting athletes to profit from use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) during its spring meeting Wednesday. That change would go into effect July 1 for athletes to profit through activities such as appearances, autographs, group licensing and social media, among other activities.