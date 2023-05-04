Alabama fires baseball coach amid reports of suspicious betting activity

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The University of Alabama on Thursday fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon for “violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” the school said in a statement. The move comes days after ESPN reported that sportsbooks in Ohio had stopped taking bets on Alabama games because an independent integrity monitor had issued an alert regarding “suspicious wagering activity” involving Friday’s game between the Crimson Tide and top-ranked LSU.

Since ESPN’s initial report Monday, sportsbooks in New Jersey and Pennsylvania also have stopped accepting wagers on Alabama baseball. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to begin a three-game home series against Vanderbilt on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the suspicious betting activity on the Alabama-LSU game was flagged by U.S. Integrity, a company that monitors gambling data to identify questionable behavior. Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, told NOLA.com that two bets placed at a BetMGM sportsbook at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati triggered the warning, one of them a parlay on the Alabama-LSU game and another a straight-up bet. Both involved the Tigers winning the game, which they did, 8-6, though the Crimson Tide scored the game’s final five runs.

Alabama scratched starting pitcher Luke Holman for the game in question because of back tightness and replaced him with Hagan Banks, who was told he would be starting “an hour before” the game’s first pitch, according to a story on the Crimson Tide’s official website. Banks gave up four earned runs over three innings and took the loss.

In a statement Tuesday, the NCAA said it was “aware of this issue and actively gathering additional information.” NCAA rules prohibit sports betting by players and coaches, who also are not allowed to provide information “to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.”

Alabama did not list a specific incident that led to Bohannon’s dismissal and said it would not comment further pending a review of the situation. Bohannon also has been named in a lawsuit filed in March by former Alabama player Johnny Blake Bennett, who alleges that Bohannon, pitching coach Jason Jackson and athletic trainer Sean Stryker mishandled an arm injury suffered by Bennett during spring training in 2019.

Alabama hired Bohannon in 2017, and he led the Crimson Tide to one NCAA regional appearance in 2021. Jackson will serve as interim coach for Alabama, which is 30-15, including 9-12 in the SEC.

