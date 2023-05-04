Alex Call gets his walk-off moment — and the Nats get another series win

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Call has always tried to visualize anything that could happen in a baseball game. Before facing a pitcher, he tracks their pitches on a virtual reality headset, then uses an iPitch Machine to mimic the velocities, shapes and spin rates he’d see in specific arsenals. Before playing the outfield, he treats batting practice like an elimination playoff game, sprinting from gap to gap, dodging teammates en route to a sinking liner or a ball at the warning track. He really likes to pretend.

So of course Call, a 28-year-old outfielder for the Washington Nationals, had dreamed and dreamed of his first walk-off homer. Until Thursday afternoon, though, he had never hit one — not in Little League, not in high school in Burnsville, Minn., not at Ball State University or in the minors with the Cleveland Guardians. But when Brad Boxberger threw Call a first-pitch fastball, he skied it to left field, way above Nationals Park, for a walk-off shot that landed just inside the foul pole.

Call’s swing, on the first pitch of the ninth inning, delivered a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs and another series win for Washington (13-18). The Nationals have won three of their past four series, beating the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Cubs (15-16) in that stretch, riding strong pitching, improved defense and just enough timely hits. They are 12-12 since dropping six of seven to begin the year. All of the action Thursday took 1 hour, 55 minutes.

“It felt like the ball was in the air for about 12 seconds,” said Call, who arrived as a waiver claim last August and has settled in as Washington’s leadoff hitter, getting a long run in left field with Corey Dickerson still on the injured list. “ … I was like, ‘Oh, is that going to stay fair?’ Like yeah, it’s going to stay fair. This is real. Then it was just trying to not run around the bases too fast.”

Call’s heroics made everything else a footnote. Lane Thomas had pushed the Nationals ahead with a three-run homer off Cubs starter Jameson Taillon in the second. Patrick Corbin had faced one over the minimum through seven scoreless innings, handcuffing the Cubs with a sharp uptick of change-ups. Call had helped Corbin along with a diving catch in the left-center gap. It was arguably Corbin’s best start since 2019, even if two of his runners scored after he exited in the top of the eighth.

Once Corbin yielded back-to-back singles to start that inning, Manager Dave Martinez went to Hunter Harvey, who blew the lead on Trey Mancini’s RBI double, Miguel Amaya’s sacrifice fly and Nico Hoerner’s RBI single. Harvey, a 28-year-old reliever with an extensive injury history, had pitched the past two nights. Behind him, closer Kyle Finnegan also entered for his third appearance in as many days.

In total, Harvey threw 55 pitches in the series and Finnegan threw 50, making it fair to ask when Martinez will start trusting other relievers in the highest-leverage spots. But for at least one afternoon, the aggressive moves weren’t head-scratching and fateful.

“I was really trying to stay away from one of those two guys today. I really was,” Martinez said. “But we thought in that moment, the best matchups were to get them out there regardless of what … and in the end it worked out.”

Finnegan walked Ian Happ and yielded a double to Seiya Suzuki to start the ninth. But he recovered to strike out Cody Bellinger and Patrick Wisdom, then got Mancini to fly out to right. A pitch later, Call ended it by stalking Boxberger’s sitting-duck fastball.

From the trainer’s room, Corbin heard the stadium erupt. From the dugout, Finnegan looked up from his iPad and saw the ball in flight. For Call, the only question was whether it would stay fair or drift to the wrong side of the pole. He knew it had the distance. He hopped down the line, not taking his eyes off the blast, then turned and screamed at his teammates while they poured onto the field.

Did the trot go as Call imagined?

“It goes a lot faster in reality,” he said. “I don’t know what I usually think about. But more screams than I thought. Over on the screams.”

After the game, as the Nationals packed for a West Coast swing, the celebration continued in their clubhouse. The heavy bass of their sound system, cranked way up, made the walls vibrate. Blue, red and purple strobe lights danced across the carpet. Hobie Harris, a rookie reliever, took a picture of the reporters swarming Call’s locker, something that never happened in the minors. Thaddeus Ward, another rookie reliever, dropped some equipment off for Jake Irvin, a rookie starter who’s officially lower on the food chain after debuting Wednesday. Irvin hoisted a bag onto his shoulder and headed for the bus. Subtly, with a grin on his face, Ward had passed the torch.

And by a big-screen TV, beneath another replay of Call’s homer, right when he connected with the fastball and looked to find it in the air — soaring toward that crush of buildings between Half Street and the Capitol — two handles of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey were cracked open. A small plastic cup, the sort you sip medicine from, was tipped over and had brown liquor pooled at the bottom of it. Tim Bogar, the team’s bench coach, paused on his way to the exit, glanced at the room and laughed a tiny laugh.

This is what happens when a young group wins a bit, no matter how much more winning lies ahead. This was a club having fun.

