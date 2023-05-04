With strengths that set him apart, Christian Benteke makes an impact for D.C. United

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You cannot discuss Christian Benteke’s contributions to D.C. United this spring without first addressing the divine goal he scored last weekend — an acrobatic smash so disruptive to the match’s rhythms, the volume at Audi Field spiked from buzz to bedlam in a millisecond. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I got texts from people who don’t even watch soccer saying, ‘Unbelievable goal,’ ” United captain Steven Birnbaum said, shaking his head.

Set aside, for a moment, Benteke’s bicycle kick, which punctuated United’s 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC and earned him MLS goal of the week. Also, for the time being, stow away his five goals, which lead the team and tie him for fourth in the league race.

What the 32-year-old Belgian striker carried out over 90 minutes last Saturday night, in manners both unruly and understated, helps explain how United (4-4-2) has won three in a row for the first time in a single season since late 2020.

“The goal was obviously pretty cool,” Benteke said Wednesday. “But I was more happy about my second half, the way I was playing, the way I was holding the ball and bringing players into the attack. This is something I like to do, to feel like I am not only scoring but involved in the preparation to a goal. This is important to me.”

Benteke’s influence has been felt beyond tangible contributions. At 6-foot-3, he is a prototypical center forward, on the receiving end of crosses and long balls but also elbows and aerial confrontations.

Benteke draws attention from multiple defenders mindful of his ability to score. With the strength to hold them off and hold the ball, he allows teammates to flood the attack. In the box, he is a menacing target.

“You can smack it into him,” Birnbaum said, “and he’s going to make something happen.”

D.C. scored three goals in each of the past two regular season matches — the first occurrence in one season since September 2021.

“Defenses are scared of him,” midfielder Lewis O’Brien said. “He has his abilities in the air and abilities on the floor. I mean, they’re going to double up on him. They’re going to try to be aggressive with him, and that opens spaces everywhere.”

In the air, no MLS forward is better. Benteke has won 69 percent of aerial duels, 15 points better than the next best, St. Louis City’s João Klauss. Benteke’s 92 aerial triumphs are 56 more than Brandon Vazquez of FC Cincinnati, United’s opponent this Saturday in Ohio.

“This is my game. This is my strength,” Benteke said. “I told the boys: ‘Use me as much as you can, as much as you want, because I don’t want to hide.’ I want to take the responsibility, and at the same time, help the other players.”

His physicality has worked against him, too: He leads the league in fouls committed (35).

Lately, goals have come with Benteke as facilitator, protagonist and decoy.

Two weeks ago in Orlando, United went ahead on a first-half counterattack. Benteke was the outlet, and with his back to the goal and teammates on the run, he shielded the ball in midfield before distributing. Later in the 3-1 victory, again with his back to the target, he chested the ball in the penalty area, touched it to the side and lashed in a low shot.

Last weekend, following his bicycle kick, Benteke made a central run into the box, preoccupying defenders who had lost track of Jacob Greene unmarked on the back side for the game’s final goal and Greene’s career first.

“With his strengths,” O’Brien said, “he is a lot different than most players in the whole league.”

After 10 years in the Premier League, Benteke began his MLS career quietly. Signed late last season by a bad team with a new coach and several new players, he scored once in seven games and squandered several chances, including a penalty kick in his first start.

Had United made a colossal mistake paying a multimillion-dollar transfer fee to England’s Crystal Palace and committing to a 2½-year guaranteed contract with the largest salary ($4 million) in club history?

“When he did come in, the team was in a difficult situation,” said defender Victor Palsson, another late-2022 newcomer. “Not just that, there’s so many things you need to take into consideration with a new team and new league. You definitely need time to adapt, and that’s the same for players coming from the Premier League or a lower league.”

A proper preseason this winter allowed Benteke to recalibrate with Rooney, an on-field adversary in England between 2012 and ’18. Premier League import Mateusz Klich (Leeds) bolstered the lineup, as did O’Brien (Nottingham Forest), who arrived after the season started.

“I was in a place where everything was kind of settled,” Benteke said of training camp. “I got to know the other players better and create that bond. Our chemistry and confidence began to grow.”

With players still getting to understand each other and 2022 top scorer Taxi Fountas sidelined by injury, United sputtered the first month. Benteke received service but the collaboration around him wasn’t working.

Then Rooney’s plans — and Benteke’s influence — began to take hold. Though he takes pride in contributing indirectly, “I know, in the life of a striker, I must score goals,” he said.

His comfort off the field has also progressed. “I feel like I’m a tourist,” he said. “I’m trying to see different things in D.C. and, when we travel, see different states.”

Benteke’s primary home is in Dubai, where his wife and two young children live. During the MLS season, they visit here periodically. Other visitors have included Benteke’s parents, who fled Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) when Benteke was a child.

Benteke is expanding his U.S. horizons through language. Already fluent in Lingala (a Congolese dialect), French and English, he taking an online course to learn Spanish, because “I am in a country where a big community speaks it,” he said. (Spanish is also the first language of many teammates.)

Benteke’s biggest moment came last weekend with a goal that, for Premier League followers, rekindled memories of his airborne strike for Liverpool in September 2015 against Rooney’s Manchester United.

Over the weekend, a former Belgian teammate sent him a message saying: “You are old now. Stop doing these kind of things! You’re not 20 anymore.”

Benteke laughed.

“Sometimes you don’t think,” he said. “You just do what the game asks you to do.”

