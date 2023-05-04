More investors in Josh Harris’s Commanders ownership group are identified

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the NFL moves toward possible preliminary approval of Josh Harris’s tentative $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, more of the investors in Harris’s group are becoming publicly known. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alejandro Santo Domingo, a senior managing director of New York investment firm Quadrant Capital Advisors, Inc. and a billionaire heir to a family beer fortune, and Mitchell Morgan, the founder and chief executive of Pennsylvania-based Morgan Properties, are limited partners in the group, a person familiar with the situation confirmed.

They join previously known investors Mitchell Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, and former NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Harris is the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The Commanders’ sale price would set a record for an NFL franchise, surpassing the $4.65 billion a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton paid last year to buy the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust.

Forbes estimates Santo Domingo’s net worth at $2.8 billion. Santo Domingo sits on the board of Anheuser-Busch InBev and on the board of trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Forbes. His family’s estimated net worth of $12.1 billion makes it Colombia’s richest family, according to Bloomberg.

Santo Domingo did not respond to a request for comment. Other family members could be investors in Harris’s group.

Morgan founded Morgan Properties in 1985, according to the company’s website, which says it is the largest apartment owner in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York. According to the company, Morgan is a Temple University alum who serves as chairman of the school’s board of trustees.

“At this time, Morgan Properties is not commenting on Mitchell Morgan’s involvement with Josh Harris’s group,” the company said through a spokesperson.

Sportico first reported the involvement of Morgan and Santo Domingo in Harris’s group.

The NFL is engaged in discussions with representatives for Snyder, and the league and team owners could give conditional approval to Harris’s deal as soon as the owners’ meeting scheduled for May 22-23 in Minneapolis, three people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings and the sale process said this week. The deal between Harris and Snyder is not signed and is nonexclusive, leaving the process open to other bidders.

The Harris group declined to comment Thursday through a spokesman.

At least 24 of the 32 team owners leaguewide must ratify the sale.

