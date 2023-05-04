As stadium competition looms, Commanders lobby Congress over future of RFK

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders are lobbying federal legislators to give D.C. control over the RFK Stadium site, which would pave the way for the city to offer it as a potential new home for the team. In recent months, a group representing the Commanders — led by Dentons lobbyist Matthew Cutts and Commanders vice president of public affairs Joe Maloney — has met with staff for the House Committee on Natural Resources and the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, according to a spokesperson for the House committee and a spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who chairs the Senate committee.

If Commanders owner Daniel Snyder sells the franchise to the group led by hedge-fund billionaire Josh Harris, it could spark a stadium competition among D.C., Maryland and Virginia. To be in the game, the city would need to control the RFK land — which the federal government owns and leases to the District’s sports and entertainment authority, Events DC — or have clarity on what it could offer the team.

The natural resources committees, which have jurisdiction over federal land transfers, would be key in the city’s efforts to obtain the land or be granted a lease extension and modification. The RFK lease runs through 2038 and restricts the land usage to sports, entertainment and recreation, which would prevent the Commanders from creating the mixed-use development they have pitched to Virginia and Maryland.

“We are committed to supporting the city’s efforts to obtain control of the RFK campus enabling District leaders to contemplate future use that will deliver social and economic benefits for the surrounding community,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement. “We are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local level, sharing our vision for a potential venue.”

Cutts declined to comment.

Last year, the District repeatedly failed to get congressional leaders to attach a land transfer provision to several pieces of legislation, and due to bitter division among city leaders over how to use the land, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) refused to introduce a stand-alone bill. This year, the District faces additional challenges, including a divided and antagonistic Congress and the March resignation of one of the leaders on the project, deputy mayor for economic development John Falcicchio. Within days of him stepping down, two D.C. government employees accused Falcicchio of “long-standing” sexual harassment.

In March at the NFL owners meetings, Commanders President Jason Wright said the team could not select a stadium site until the sale is finalized. But in conversations with potential ownership groups, he added, one of the primary focuses was a new stadium. He said he had briefed prospective buyers and outlined the visions of local leaders.

“[The stadium is] paramount,” Wright said. “Besides figuring out how to invest in a championship and get better performance on the field, [this] is the second-most-important thing — and almost nothing else matters, honestly.”

Even if the Commanders’ lobbying is successful and D.C. gets a land transfer or lease extension and amendment, it’s not a guarantee the team would return to the city.

D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson (D) and Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) have emerged as two of the biggest critics of using RFK to host a football team. They’ve argued the city should prioritize other needs at the site, such as affordable housing. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), members of the business community and fans of the team have been the strongest champions. Bowser has argued the 190-acre site could be used for many purposes — including housing, retail and a stadium — and that it is the spiritual home of the team.

“The story of the past — of the then-Redskins, now Commanders — really kind of started and ended at RFK,” Bowser said in an interview last month. “We know there were a lot of obstacles to them getting on the right track, including their name, including their ownership, and those things have been addressed. So now I think everyone should be focused on what’s next.”

In December, Bowser went directly to House leadership to try to find other avenues for the land transfer. Now the mayor is waiting for the NFL to ratify the sale to Harris and hopes to work with the new ownership group to bring the team back to RFK, according to two people familiar with her thinking.

Mark Tuohey, a lawyer and former chairman of the D.C. Sports and Entertainment Commission, argued the city could use having the Commanders at RFK to help address uncertainty about its financial future, spurred mostly by a dormant downtown in the wake of the pandemic.

“This is a step forward that wasn’t available before [because of Snyder],” he said. “The residents of this community want it. The business community wants it. I think the political community will be on board.”

Last week, D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) emerged as the council’s potential champion for the Commanders at RFK. In two interviews, the D.C. native and chairman of the committee on business and economic development expressed a desire to bring the team “back home.”

“I think we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity with the RFK site to reimagine it,” he told WUSA-TV.

But by and large, members of the council have given Snyder the cold shoulder as the organization has eyed RFK for its new home, largely because of investigations of alleged widespread sexual harassment and financial improprieties. Mendelson said last month that though the looming change in ownership affects the landscape, it won’t immediately change his opposition to building a new home for the Commanders at the RFK site. And he still wants to see a publicly released outcome of the NFL’s investigation of sexual harassment allegations against the Commanders and Snyder.

“It helps in terms of the Commanders that the person or organization against whom those allegations have been made is changing, but there still needs to be public light on this,” Mendelson said. “You don’t get off the hook just because you change ownership. I think that’s a big part of it.”

Mendelson said Wednesday that he had not spoken with Bowser about renewing RFK talks since news of the looming sale broke. Of his disagreement with Bowser, Mendelson said “those dynamics have not changed.” Then he added, a bit cryptically: “But my second answer is life is dynamic, and rarely is it realistic to be completely inflexible. And I think I’ll leave it at that.”

Norton also said her position hasn’t changed: She still wants Bowser and Mendelson to reach an agreement before she introduces legislation. She has said in the past that congressional Democrats were turned off by Snyder because of the ongoing investigations.

Could having Snyder out of the picture make it easier to move legislation?

“I don’t think many in the Congress have thought much about it, with the council and the mayor not even having a bill that I could get through,” she said.

In March, Wright acknowledged that it had been easier for the team to lobby on Capitol Hill this year, following the conclusion of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of its workplace culture. And on a December call, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered Bowser lobbying help with federal legislators. Once the sale is final, the team, the league, the mayor’s office and others could ratchet up efforts to help D.C. gain control of the RFK site.

If they’re successful, the Harris ownership group could bring to life what Snyder had dreamed of: a three-jurisdiction competition for the next home of the Commanders.

