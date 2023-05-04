Diamond Sports sues Phoenix Suns over plans to broadcast games

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Diamond Sports Group, the nation’s largest owner of regional cable sports networks, sued the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, arguing the team breached its contract when it agreed to a new rights deal that will take its games off cable and put them on broadcast TV and streaming. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The deal, announced last week, was a radical departure from the last three decades of sports television, in which just about every NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball team airs its game locally through a regional sports network on cable. It would make the games of the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury available free on over-the-air TV across Arizona or available through a streaming package.

But Diamond, which had a rights deal with the Suns that ran through the end of last season, believes the Suns did not properly unwind their previous agreement. According to the lawsuit, Diamond was not afforded its contractual right to analyze or potentially match the new deal. Diamond requested the Suns’ new deal be immediately stayed and said in court filings that it could seek damages.

Suns and Mercury owner Matt Ishbia said in a statement, “Nobody is surprised by this lawsuit and it will not stop the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from making our games available to as many people as we possibly can.”

Diamond, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, filed its motion with a bankruptcy court in Texas. That court is overseeing a restructuring of the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

Sinclair took on $8 billion in debt to purchase around 20 regional sports networks in 2019. In the years since, so-called “cord-cutting,” or customers leaving the cable bundle, has hurt their business. Before the bankruptcy filing, Diamond owned the rights to 42 NBA, NHL and MLB teams but it has been evaluating rights deals to see which ones it can afford and which ones it would like to try to renegotiate.

In its filing Wednesday, Diamond argued that its bankruptcy filing also protected its rights deals as it sorts through its restructuring. A hearing in the case with the Suns is scheduled for next week.

