Horse Racing Funny Cide in retirement: More cat than dog in nature, still all racehorse Jenny Leslie leads Funny Cide out of his stall for a bath at the Kentucky Horse Park. (Michael Swensen/For The Washington Post)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — If so inclined, Funny Cide could watch himself on TV in near-perpetuity just by gazing out his stall across the hall in the handsome barn of his dotage. He could look up at a TV the humans mounted in a wood frame near the ceiling, behold himself on a tape they play on a loop, note how he pounded foes in two towering stretch runs 20 blurry years ago and hear again the eternal voice of track announcer Tom Durkin.

“And the gutsy gelding Funny Cide has a narrow lead!”

That’s the 2003 Kentucky Derby he won by 1¾ lengths.

“The field turns for home, and Funny Cide comes roarrrring off the turn!”

That’s the Preakness he won by 9¾ lengths.

I was a hell of a story and a hell of a racehorse, he might say if he could, and I might have won the Belmont if I didn’t loathe rain.

It’s 50 years since Secretariat’s Triple Crown, an anniversary that throws a nostalgic blanket over this Kentucky Derby week, but it’s also 20 since Funny Cide, the 13-1 Derby shot with one of the best owner stories in Derby history. The favored giant Empire Maker had royalty, while Funny Cide had the unwittingly glorious Sackets Six from way up in Sackets Harbor, N.Y. (pop. then 1,369), revered for their regularity and modesty, riding to Churchill Downs on a school bus and holding down such next-door jobs and tasks that one turned up late to a group interview in 2003 on a sun porch in Sackets Harbor.

He had just umpired a prep baseball game.

The six friends from high school had enough awareness of their own novicehood that one of them, J.P. Constance, asked what they had learned, replied, “Geldings are tough to breed,” as the room exploded in laughter.

Then those six went and did something else that painted them as men of the people: They sent Funny Cide to Kentucky Horse Park, a sprawling facility founded in 1978 with its own rolling hills amid the green quilt of Kentucky landscape, with its museums and statues and graves and venues and with a show-jumping competition set to begin Thursday across the way. Sign up at the table.

Where’s Funny Cide nowadays?

He’s here in Central Kentucky, just beyond a pretty walkway that begins with the graves of the greats John Henry, Alysheba and Cigar (“Incomparable, Invincible, Unbeatable,” the stone says). He’s next door to the great Point Given, the 2001 Preakness and Belmont winner, and they’re among six horses living together, including four accomplished Standardbreds. He’s on the right, just past a napping 15-year-old Calico cat he tends to tolerate. He’s 23 now, a good senior equine age, at a place that said a loving farewell 14 months ago to Go For Gin, who at 31 had lived one of the four longest lives of the 148 Derby winners.

He’s a funny one, Funny Cide, more cat than dog in personality yet a raved-about ambassador and still a racehorse all the while. “The way I tell it is, Funny Cide wasn’t put on the Earth to be at children’s birthday parties; he was put on this Earth to win the Kentucky Derby,” Hall of Champions Manager Rob Willis says. Go in the stall, pat him and watch the intensity well up. “You can feel the difference,” Willis said. “He’s a racehorse. You know what I mean? You can feel the power.”

“But then he’s a sweet baby out here,” Willis says as Funny Cide heads outside nearby for his routine meet-and-greet with tourists, about 75 this particular Wednesday. He seems to favor the intimacy of it.

“He looks a little sweet [right now],” groom Jenny Leslie says to the visitors while handing Funny Cide carrots and retelling his story because the majorities of these visitors don’t know it.

She pauses.

“He’s not,” she continues to some laughter.

“A handful,” she calls him, later answering a question about why he got gelded by explaining he was a ridgeling but then saying, “I kind of suspect that maybe his temperament might have played a role. . . . I can only imagine what he would be like [at an age such as 2].” What else? He dislikes geese. He dislikes rain but likes its aftermath, rolling in mud on those patches back there. These horses can go indoors and outdoors as they please, and in the rain you will find Funny Cide standing in and looking out, the face a bit forlorn.

He’s not your rambunctious boxer or Rottweiler, Willis explains. He’s “more like a cat if he doesn’t need you.”

“Funny Cide wants you to get off his lawn,” Leslie says.

Yet: “This guy is a true ambassador,” Willis says, and “tremendously popular,” Leslie says. “This is his job now,” she tells the audience, “just to be adored and to be an ambassador for racing.”

Adored, he is, with probably the most intimate arrangement humans can get with any Kentucky Derby winner. He comes out daily in a program called Derby Winners Nightcap, a program that’s really about him, and he mingles sometimes with the public, accepting carrots or mints. A woman from Alabama, Priscilla Andrews, has brought big bags of both, secured from a Sam’s Club in Dothan.

Humans send him cards, a small batch of them atop a box in Willis’s office seeing as how Funny Cide just had his birthday. Return addresses say Greensboro, N.C.; Tullahoma, Tenn.; Lehigh Acres, Fla. A man writes: “Hi Funny Cide, Happy Birthday! I hope you and your friends have a fun day! Since birthdays are so much fun you could try what I do — celebrate birthday week! I’m in Connecticut for a month or two. I hope to visit you this summer. Your friend . . .”

Willis opens a filing cabinet to reveal two bags of feed — oregano-and-mint — because people send such bags and bags and bags all the time. People send other things related to former Kentucky Horse Park residents such as John Henry, but one star headlines these days: “Some people stop specifically to see Funny Cide,” Willis says. “We have several people make special trips. They come distances to see Funny Cide. Have a lady from Virginia . . . It’s so long ago but still so prominent in their minds.”

Others know him still better. Jack Knowlton, the managing partner of the owners who lassoed his longtime friends into the lunatic venture, visits more often than you would think. Jockey Jose Santos has been by, and Santos’s son, a jockey agent 20 years after appearing as a wee lad at those 2003 races, just visited. Most of his meet-and-greet subjects, though, fall into the category of tyros.

“Didn’t they make a movie about him?” one question goes.

No, but there’s a book, Leslie answers.

“When the tourist gets to come here, they may not have a strong affinity for the horse,” Kentucky Horse Park executive director Lee Carter says, so they aim to construct affinity, with “a story we get to tell every day.”

So each morning, the humans arrive at 7:30 to supply food, and pretty soon Funny Cide heads for the wash bay, where “he gets gone over, he gets groomed, the basic racehorse spa treatment,” Willis says. He likes a 20-minute morning nap at his age. Yet he remains that racehorse in his bones, and maybe that’s why after a while, he didn’t much care for a twice-daily show with the other horses in a pavilion next to the barn. Maybe it instilled some kind of paddock-like impulse, and maybe that set him itching to compete.

As he might see on TV, he was damned good at that.