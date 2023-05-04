Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest horse races of the year, which means it’s also one of the biggest days for horse players. Precocious 3-year-olds from all over the world have already spent months competing on the Derby trail to amass enough points to clinch a spot in the starting gate at Churchill Downs. When they line up Saturday to run for the roses, you will have 20 choices to use in various wagers, none more popular than the most basic: betting a horse to win. However, before we make a trek to the ticket counter, either virtually or in person, it is important to narrow the field of 20 to a manageable list of contenders. Then you can rank those selections and create what we refer to as a fair-value line, a comparison tool to decide if the horse in question is worth a win bet.

To narrow the field into a smaller list of contenders, we will look for clues left behind by previous horses. These factors include overall speed, closing speed, running style and pedigree. All play a role in determining the Derby winner. The more boxes a horse checks, the more confident you can feel about his chances. Then, it is up to you to decide which horses you like and at what price. If that’s too daunting, you can always take a look at my pick to win it all along with some long shots I feel should provide good value.

Overall speed

The fastest horses have an inherent advantage in all races, including the Triple Crown. Unfortunately, horse races occur at different distances and over different tracks, making an apples-to-apples comparison of final times challenging if not impossible. Luckily, a few options can help translate these final times into “speed figures,” with higher numbers indicating better performances. These speed figures can be used to estimate the class of the race, known as par times, and how dominant a performance was.

In the past 31 years, 27 Kentucky Derby winners (not including disqualifications) came into the race with a best Beyer speed figure, found in the Daily Racing Form, of at least 95. Eighteen of the past 23 Kentucky Derby winners earned a Brisnet speed figure of 100 or more. And finally, 14 of the past 19 had a TimeformUS speed figure of at least 115 in their last three prep races.

In this field, 12 horses qualify by hitting at least one of those criteria. Five of those 12 — Forte, Practical Move, Tapit Trice, Two Phil’s and Verifying — satisfy all three benchmarks. (Two horses do not have available Beyer or Brisnet speed figures.)

Closing speed

Getting to the finish line first in the final prep race is great, but it’s not the only prerequisite for a Kentucky Derby winner. You want your win wager to back a horse who was also able to close strong in that final race. How strong? Jennie Rees’s research, inspired by trainer Phil Thomas and known as the Final Fractions Theory, suggests supporting horses who covered the final furlong of their previous prep race in 13.0 seconds or less. You could also take a chance on any horse that took no longer than 38.0 seconds to go the last three furlongs. Since 1990, 28 of 32 Kentucky Derby winners ran the final furlong of their final prep in 13 seconds or less or the last three furlongs in 38 seconds or less — and that includes Rich Strike last year, the 80-1 long shot who stunned everyone.

Eleven horses qualified under this standard in 2022, and this year there are 19. However, only 13 have the necessary closing speed and at least one speed figure meeting or exceeding the touchstone above.

Running style

A horse weaving through traffic, closing fast on an unsuspecting group of opponents, makes for dramatic television, but rarely do we see that type of race during the first leg of the Triple Crown. Instead, the eventual Kentucky Derby winner is typically much closer to the front — avoiding the traffic issues created by a 20-horse field — and usually no more than a few lengths behind the winner at the half-mile mark. That favors running styles known as front-runners and stalkers, who tend to do especially well when there is little or no early speed in the race, which might be the case Saturday.

Among the field of 20, four are closers and nine are considered pressers, horses who aren’t close to the first flight but are not so far behind that they are banking on a late kick past tiring horses. That leaves only a few horses with a natural style similar to most Kentucky Derby winners.

Pedigree

A 3-year-old’s lineage tells us a lot about his ability to navigate 1¼ miles for the first time. Too much inherited speed at the expense of stamina, and the horse won’t have enough gas for the finish line. Not enough speed, and he won’t be able to keep up with the pack, even if he can run all day without tiring. Horses in this field whose pedigrees appear exemplary include Angel of Empire, Lord Miles, Skinner, Two Phil’s, Kingsbarns and Confidence Game.

Angel of Empire was sired by Classic Empire, the champion 2-year-old male of 2016. Lord Miles, the surprising long shot winner of the Grade II Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, is a son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin. Skinner, also sired by Curlin, has Malibu Moon (the sire of 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb) as his maternal grandsire. Two Phil’s is a son of Hard Spun, the second-place finisher in the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Kingsbarns’s sire, Uncle Mo, was the 2010 champion 2-year-old male and sire of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist. His maternal grandsire, Tapit, is an elite sire of dirt routers, including Belmont winners Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017) and Essential Quality (2021). Confidence Game’s sire, Candy Ride, holds the record for the 1¼ mile Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar.

Other horses in the field have their share of star power in their genes, but these horses stand out and appear to have the best blend of speed and stamina from both sides of their pedigrees.

Putting it all together

Now, all that is left is narrowing the field to three or four horses you like and then creating a fair-value or contender line. The idea of a contender line was streamlined by horse handicapper Steve Fierro, who made the distinction between picking winners and picking bets in his book “The Four Quarters of Horse Investing.” Other renowned handicappers, such as Barry Meadow, Dick Mitchell and Mark Cramer, championed this cause and tried to bring it to the masses. Unfortunately, it hasn’t permeated the mainstream as much as it should. Just look at most expert picks for the big race and you will see few, if any, giving a fair-value line on which to base decisions.

The quick-and-dirty explanation for a personal odds line involves ranking your best horses and assigning your contenders a combined 80 percent chance to win, with the non-contenders earning the remaining 20 percent. The initial 80 percent can be divvied up any way you like among your contenders, with Cramer offering the following guidelines depending on how many contenders you identify. Four contenders equates to about half of an average horse racing field and is typically the maximum number of horses you see for a list of contenders. Remember, too many contenders and the race is probably too inscrutable to invest in.

For example, if you have only one surefire slam-dunk contender, you would assign a fair value line of 1-2 and demand even money to place a win wager on the horse. If you have two contenders, you would assign your top choice 3-2 odds, requiring 2-1 for a bet, and the second choice 9-5 odds, requiring odds of 5-2 or better for a win wager. Why the difference between the fair-value odds and odds required to make a wager? That’s simply to account for errors in analysis. This is not an exact science, and you want to build in a margin of error in your betting line. Of course, this advice is not limited to only the Kentucky Derby. This is a good strategy to follow for any horse race.

My own personal contenders, based on overall speed, closing speed, pedigree and running style, are Confidence Game (impeccable breeding for stamina yet closed fast in the slop); Kingsbarns (a stalker who ran closer to the lead each time he raced a longer distance); Derma Sotogake (a stalker with fast closing speed and a suitable pedigree); and Two Phil’s (one of the fastest horses in the field), in that order. Let me know who your top contenders are in the comments below or on Twitter.

