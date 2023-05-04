Terps men rally past Johns Hopkins, advance to Big Ten lacrosse final

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE --- Maryland hasn’t enjoyed the most consistent men’s lacrosse season a year after taking significant graduation losses from an undefeated national championship team. And still, the Terrapins find themselves a game away from a third consecutive Big Ten tournament title. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Third-seeded Maryland shrugged off an early three-goal hole, then surged past second-seeded Johns Hopkins, 14-9, in the conference semifinals Thursday afternoon before 3,438 at Homewood Field.

“We just needed to take a deep breath,” said defenseman Brett Makar, whose team lost to Hopkins, 12-11, April 22. “Like a boxing match or a UFC fight, you have to feel out your opponent the first few minutes. I think that timeout, being able to bring it in as a team, take a deep breath, regroup and then come out of that break with a little more urgency.”

Advertisement

Owen Murphy scored three goals and Zach Whittier added two goals and two assists for the Terps (10-4), who have won five in a row at Homewood and 10 of the past 14 in their series with the Blue Jays — including conference tournament victories in three consecutive seasons.

Maryland will meet fourth-seeded Michigan (8-6) in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. conference final. The Wolverines defeated top-seeded Penn State, 17-15, in Thursday’s first game.

Garrett Degnon had three goals and an assist for Hopkins (11-5), which bolted to a 4-1 lead but managed only 22 shots in the final 45 minutes.

“They were much improved from a week ago, and I thought we kind of went the other direction a little bit,” Johns Hopkins Coach Peter Milliman said.

The Blue Jays struggled against a depleted Maryland defense that nonetheless played well as a unit. Defenseman Ajax Zappitello missed his second consecutive game with his right arm in a sling, and long pole John Geppert was limited to man-down duty because of illness.

Advertisement

The Terps’ offense was largely without attackman Daniel Maltz, who started but played sparingly because of illness. That created an opportunity for Murphy, a junior who began his career at Hopkins but transferred to Maryland before last season.

Murphy, who has dealt with multiple injuries of his own this season, turned in his first multi-goal game since March 4 against Notre Dame.

“He didn’t play a lot and it didn’t go the way we wanted the last time we played Hopkins and that’s tough for him,” Maryland Coach John Tillman said. “But he handled it with class and we talked about him getting healthy and just ‘Hey, you’re going to get opportunities. Just keep it simple. Just execute the game plan.’ I’m happy for him, because we need him --- we need him to play like I know he can.”

Maryland did not make Murphy available for comment.

Advertisement

The Terps took their first lead late in the first half on a Whittier goal to make it 5-4, but didn’t create separation until the third quarter. All three members of Maryland’s second midfield — Whittier, Ryan Siracusa and Eric Spanos — scored in the period to help stretch the lead to 12-8.

Hopkins had more turnovers (six) than shots (five) in the fourth quarter as Maryland secured its place in the final.

A program that lost only one game over the past two seasons and reached the NCAA semifinals nine times under Tillman since 2011 is accustomed to reaching conference title games. Yet for this team, which has not won more than three in a row all season, every part of the process of chasing a championship is something to appreciate.

“There was such an expectation following these teams to live up to what they set, which is such a high pedestal not only in the winning and the way we played, but just the standard and the way you carry yourself and those things,” Makar said. “This group’s young, so throughout the year we’ve had to learn from adversity, through injuries, through guys stepping up. We’ve kind of just found a way, even though it’s taken some duct tape.”

GiftOutline Gift Article