Enjoy Alex Call’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth, because moments like that are born in backyards and on Little League fields. When they play out in the big leagues, they’re worth relishing for players and fans alike. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It’s probably the best feeling on a field I’ve ever had,” the 28-year-old outfielder said after he turned the first pitch he saw from Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Boxberger into a flyball to left field that snuck inside the foul pole and delivered a jump-for-joy 4-3 victory for the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park. It’s the hit that made a series win possible. It’s the play that will deservedly make the highlights.

But in the course of this season for the Nationals, what is as important as Call’s swing was a chopper few will remember, back to the mound from Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya in the third inning. Patrick Corbin, the veteran left-hander who rates as a decent fielder, began to stick his glove out in an effort to snare the ball. Just as quickly, Corbin pulled his glove back. The thought: CJ Abrams was behind him, and at the moment, it’s best to let CJ Abrams field grounders.

“Just kind of a high hopper there,” Corbin said. “Wasn’t 100 percent sure that I could get it, so kind of just let it go. You’ve got some guys back there with some range.”

Let those with range roam.

These Nationals are on their way to another 90- or 100-loss season, one that is far more about developing a core for years to come than it is about winning on a given day. But what’s happening on those given days is important not only to everyone who takes the field, but everyone who deigns to buy a ticket or turn on the tube. And what’s happening on most days: The Nationals are playing crisp and clean infield defense that has transformed a team that was, at this point last year, essentially unwatchable into one that — at least defensively — is both palatable in the present and full of potential for the future.

The difference between Washington’s infield defense in May 2022 and May 2023?

“Night and day,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

Had Call’s heroics not been necessary Thursday, Corbin would have been the star because of the seven-plus innings of three-hit, no-walk, hyper-efficient work he turned in. But Corbin and the rest of the staff can feel free to let their best stuff play in the strike zone as often as possible because the pitches that produce groundballs are more frequently turned into outs. Which is as it should be, if not as it always was.

“What I’ve thought a lot about that is: it really lets you trust your stuff and just attack the zone,” said closer Kyle Finnegan, who followed up back-to-back saves with brilliant work out of a second-and-third, no-out jam in the top of the ninth Thursday. “You don’t have to feel like you’ve got to strike everybody out. You can have quick, short at-bats, keep the ball in play, keep everybody involved. It’s great for the momentum of the game and keeping everybody on their toes. It creates a really good pace of the game and quality of the game.”

(Side note: Thursday’s game took one hour and 55 minutes. You read that correctly. One hour and 55 minutes. I love you, pitch clock. Hugs and kisses.)

The ball that Corbin decided against attacking was the first groundball he induced Thursday. Abrams, the shortstop with ungodly range, gobbled it up. Corbin closed that inning by getting Cubs leadoff man Nico Hoerner to ground one to Luis García, the second baseman with decidedly ordinary range. He fielded it cleanly, too, the second of eight groundball outs fielded flawlessly around the infield Thursday.

These are tiny little things that rarely get acknowledged when they happen with regularity. But when those plays aren’t made, they become both noticeable and often enormous. Forget Washington’s record. It’s why the brand of baseball the Nats played early last season — Maikel Franco booting balls at third, García overwhelmed at short, Cesar Hernandez looking old at second — felt so disgusting. It’s why the brand they’re playing now — Abrams having calmed himself at short, García moving to a more fitting position at second, Jeimer Candelario cleanly stepping in at third and Dominic Smith scooping everything at first — seems so digestible.

“The spectacular plays, when they happen, it’s awesome,” Martinez said. “The routine plays, they have to be made 10 out of 10 times. That’s what we love right now. They turn double plays. They move their feet. They get to balls that they should get to. It’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

There are all sorts of facets of this, and some don’t involve a strong arm or a smooth glove. In the ninth inning Wednesday night, the Nats led by a run. The Cubs had runners on first and second with no one out. Martinez warned Candelario: Eric Hosmer may bunt here. When Finnegan began his delivery, Candelario edged in on the infield. When he got to Hosmer’s hard bunt, he had already processed what to do.

“If it’s hard and at him, he feels like — with his internal clock — he has enough time to go to second,” Finnegan said. “That’s all him. That’s a soft skill that you develop over years in the game.”

And there’s a trickle-down effect that delivered a win: Candelario’s decisiveness in executing an out at second meant there were runners at the corners rather than runners at second and third. When Finnegan turned the next pitch into a groundball, Abrams and García turned it into a game-ending double play — the Nats’ fourth double play of the night and 32nd of the year, which stood as the most in baseball entering Thursday.

“Seeing the way those guys are playing this year, it really gives you confidence,” right-hander Josiah Gray said. “Honestly, it’s just as simple as when you get a groundball, it’s converted. It gives you the confidence to not be scared of contact.”

For a staff that ranks 27th in the majors in strikeout rate, that matters greatly.

This is not to say that the Nationals infield is full of Gold Glovers. Abrams, who began the season with a three-error Opening Day, has seven errors total, more than anyone in the National League. García is too slow-footed to be an elite second baseman. As a group, they don’t rate favorably with most advanced defensive metrics.

But on a daily basis, they are so often making the plays they’re supposed to make. Low bar? Maybe. But anyone who watched the 2022 Nationals can appreciate the visceral difference now. An obvious weakness has become a subtle strength.

On Thursday, Patrick Corbin pitched well and Alex Call became the hero. But the day-in, day-out element that travels with this team on a trip that begins Friday in Arizona is the defense from those four infielders that, as it becomes more consistent, can be a foundation going forward.

