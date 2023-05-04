California, N.Y. AGs will investigate NFL over workplace allegations

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The attorneys general of California and New York jointly will investigate allegations the NFL fostered a hostile workplace environment and engaged in employment discrimination, their offices announced Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) issued subpoenas Thursday to the NFL seeking information relevant to the investigation, they said in the announcement.

“California will not tolerate any form of discrimination,” Bonta wrote in a statement. “We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

The attorneys general cited the NFL’s role in the Washington Commanders’ workplace issues, as characterized by last year’s congressional investigation, along with other reported allegations and lawsuits.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace,” James wrote in a statement. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

The NFL’s offices are located in Manhattan. The league-owned NFL Network is based in Los Angeles. The NFL has more than 1,000 employees in the two states, the attorneys general said.

The attorneys general wrote in their announcement that the investigation will examine “potential violations of federal and state pay equity laws and anti-discrimination laws,” and that “allegations that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist.” They added that they will “seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities in compensation, harassment, and gender and race discrimination.”

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (then called the House Committee on Oversight and Reform) led an investigation last year into Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, the team’s workplace and the NFL’s handling of those issues.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified remotely during a Capitol Hill hearing the committee conducted in June. Snyder refused the committee’s invitation to take part in the hearing. His attorney subsequently refused to accept electronic service of a subpoena. Snyder participated remotely in a sworn deposition for more than 10 hours in July after he and the committee agreed on the terms of the interview, following weeks of negotiations.

The committee issued a 79-page report in December titled “Conduct Detrimental: How the NFL and the Washington Commanders Covered Up Decades of Sexual Misconduct.” The report said Snyder obstructed the committee’s investigation and failed to fulfill his attorney’s pledge that he would provide full and complete testimony. It also said the NFL failed to address Mr. Snyder’s interferences in a league investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson and played a role in concealing the team’s toxic work environment.

The NFL said then in a statement by spokesman Brian McCarthy that it “is committed to ensuring that all employees of the NFL and the 32 clubs work in a professional and supportive environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, or other forms of illegal or unprofessional conduct.” The league called Wilkinson’s investigation independent and thorough. It defended its approach and its 2021 punishment of Snyder and the Commanders, adding that the team had made significant improvements to its workplace.

The attorneys general also cited a February 2022 report by the New York Times. The Times reported that more than 30 women who worked for the NFL “described a stifling, deeply ingrained corporate culture that demoralized some female employees.” In addition, the announcement by Bonta and James pointed to lawsuits by former employees alleging age and gender discrimination, “pervasive sexism” in the workplace, sexual harassment, workplace retaliation, wrongful termination and defamation.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee were sharply critical of the Democrats’ investigation of the Commanders, Snyder and the NFL and ended it when they took majority leadership of the committee in January. In a December memo to Republican committee members, staffers wrote that committee Democrats had “chosen to weaponize the power of Congress against a single private workplace.”

The NFL announced in July 2021, following Wilkinson’s investigation, that it had fined the team $10 million and that Tanya Snyder, Daniel Snyder’s wife and the team’s co-CEO, would assume responsibility for the franchise’s daily operations for an unspecified period.

The league is conducting its second investigation of Daniel Snyder and the team, led by attorney Mary Jo White. Snyder had declined to let White interview him as part of the investigation, three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings said in March. White was expected to make at least one more attempt before completing her investigation, according to one of those people. Goodell has said the league will release White’s findings publicly.

Snyder has reached a tentative deal to sell the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. The NFL is engaged in discussions with representatives for Snyder and could approve Harris’s deal to buy the team in stages beginning this month, three people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings and the sale process said this week.

The NFL and some of its teams also are facing a racial discrimination lawsuit filed last year by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled in March that Flores may litigate his claims in federal court against the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans, along with his related claims against the NFL, while ruling that other claims must be submitted to arbitration under Goodell’s authority.

Reis Thebault contributed to this report.

