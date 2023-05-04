Practical Move scratched from the Kentucky Derby with an elevated temperature

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOUISVILLE — Practical Move, the Santa Anita Derby winner whom oddsmaker Mike Battaglia installed as the co-fourth favorite at 10-1, was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Thursday after he ran an elevated temperature. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision made room in the field for Cyclone Mischief, which had stood in 21st place in the Derby points system. That move will ring in a manner different from most years because the 2022 winner Rich Strike made the field in a similar manner, gaining entry only on the Friday morning before the race when Ethereal Road scratched.

Practical Move, who had raced entirely in California for trainer Tim Yakteen, the former Bob Baffert assistant, had brought amazement and hope to New Mexican owners Leslie and Pierre Amestoy, a longtime horsewoman and horseman from Albuquerque. They had bought Practical Move for $230,000 at the Ocala (Fla.) Spring Sales of 2022, spending about $55,000 more than they had allotted because of their regard for his look and conformation. Eventually, they shared ownership with Roger Beasley of Austin.

Advertisement

Practical Move had broken his maiden last October at Santa Anita, then had won all three of his races since last Dec. 17: the Los Alamitos Futurity and the two largest races on the Santa Anita prep docket — the San Felipe Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby. In the latter race, Practical Move had not quite wowed the track intellectuals as before, but he showed a considerable will, fending off a compelling mass of horses who turned up just behind him to win by a nose. “We’re nervous about (the Derby), but we’re confident, too,” Pierre Amestoy had said on Tuesday, and they delighted in getting precisely the post position they craved: 10.

Now, Disarm will move from No. 11 to that No. 10 spot, and all the other horses outside of him will move one spot to the inside.

With Practical Move’s exit, the lone horse in the Kentucky Derby who ran in the Santa Anita Derby was Skinner, who ran third yet one nose and one half-length from first for trainer John Shirreffs, who won the 2005 Kentucky Derby with Giacomo, a 50-1 shot who remains one of the four longest shots to win. Giacomo had finished fourth in the 2005 Santa Anita Derby before coming to Churchill Downs and besting 19 rivals, including two who had beaten him at Santa Anita.

GiftOutline Gift Article