Sherwood, after a period of reflection, beats rival Damascus

After Sherwood suffered its first softball loss of the season Wednesday against Clarksburg, Warriors Coach Ashley Barber-Strunk instructed her players to go home, close their eyes and reflect on what went wrong in a defeat that ended a 20-game winning streak that dated from last season. She knew her team had a tough test a day later and wanted the Warriors ready.

“Just visualize what went well, what didn’t go well, replay errors and visualize themselves doing it right so if it happens again they’re not thinking about it. They just do it right next time,” Barber-Strunk said.

The strategy led to the desired results Thursday at home in a 4-0 win over rival Damascus in Sandy Spring. The Warriors (8-1) held the potent Hornets offense in check in a clash of two of the area’s top teams.

Senior pitcher Kat Hanson dominated, allowing just two hits in a complete game.

When Hanson reflected on her performance in the 5-2 loss to Clarksburg on Wednesday evening, she focused on not letting batters get ahead of her in the pitch count. After walking five batters and ceding two errors against the Coyotes, Hanson wanted to improve her efficiency inside in what was probably her final career outing against the Hornets (18-1).

“We’ve kind of had a rivalry with them since [my] sophomore year,” Hanson said. “It was really important to me to get my last game with them as a win, and I was just really locked in.”

Hanson’s focus extended to the plate. With the Warriors clinging to a two-run lead in the fourth inning, Hanson blasted a ball out to center for a towering solo home run. She beamed as she rounded the bases while a throng of teammates crowded home plate in anticipation of her return.

“I was really hungry for a home run,” Hanson said. “So I was going into it, I was like, ‘I’m going to smack this off her,’ and then as soon as I hit it, you could feel it off the sweet spot. It feels like it’s over.”

Hanson stomped on home plate before being enveloped by her cheering teammates.

Moments later, Hanson was back inside the pitching circle for the defending Maryland 4A state champions, finishing what she started as the Warriors started a new winning streak.

