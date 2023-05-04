USC students covering NFL draft accused of stealing first-round jerseys

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two University of Southern California students were arrested last week in connection with the alleged theft of NFL jerseys used by the league for the first round of the draft, which was held Thursday in Kansas City. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The students, identified in court documents as 40-year-old Eric Lambkins and 19-year-old Jude Ocanas, were credentialed reporters covering the draft for Annenberg Media, a news platform overseen and funded by the USC Annenberg journalism school. They were charged with two felonies, second-degree burglary and stealing ($750 or more), and first-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor. Lambkins and Ocanas each posted $2,500 bail on Saturday and, according to Annenberg Media, returned to USC’s campus in Los Angeles.

In a statement from Kansas City police filed with a Jackson County (Mo.) court, officers checked security footage after a burglary was reported from the city’s Union Station, which was a central part of the draft’s staging ground. The stolen items were described as three jerseys — for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, with the number 1 and no name on the back — valued at $350 each, for a total of $1,050.

“These jerseys are used to give to players selected in the first round of the NFL draft and have a very sentimental meaning,” a Kansas City police detective wrote in the statement.

Security footage, per police, showed two men leaving a nearby hotel shortly after 1 a.m. Friday and entering a room in Union Station marked “Talent Waiting Room,” which was said to be adjacent to the “Nike Room,” from which the jerseys were allegedly stolen. After a few minutes, the two men were shown leaving the area, with one of them holding a bag described as “fuller” than when he entered. Because all of the areas, including the hotel, required specific credentials, NFL security was able to identify the men as Lambkins and Ocanas, police said.

Later Friday, Kansas City police detained Lambkins and Ocanas as they were waiting to board a flight back to California. After a judge authorized a warrant to search their luggage, police said, officers found a Cowboys jersey in Ocanas’s bag that matched the description of the stolen item, and a similar 49ers jersey was found in Lambkins’s bag.

“Out of respect for our system of justice, we are not going to comment on the evidence outside of the courtroom,” an attorney for the two students, David Bell, said in a statement. “We are confident that the unique set of circumstances in this case, combined with the extraordinary reputations of Mr. Lambkins and Mr. Ocanas, will result in a fair and equitable resolution to all parties involved.”

Lambkins is listed by Annenberg Media’s website as a deputy managing editor who has served as a combat infantryman and, for the past two years, contributed journalism to the Culver City Observer and Good News Radio. A story by Annenberg Media describes Lambkins as a graduate student and Ocanas as a freshman journalism major. Ocanas’s author blurb says he “plans to pursue a career as a NFL analyst and play-by-play commentator.”

“While limited by student privacy laws in what we can share, we are cooperating with the authorities in this matter and will follow our internal processes with respect to any allegations of misconduct,” USC said of the arrests.

A spokesman for the NFL did not immediately respond Thursday evening to a request for comment.

