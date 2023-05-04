Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

That debate will go on for a while, although ultimately, if Harris knows what he’s doing, the new stadium will be built on the site of RFK Stadium.

There will be lots of other decisions to be made. Will Coach Ron Rivera and his staff return in 2024? Who should be in the front office? What sort of media deals should the team make locally?

Those are choices that shouldn’t be rushed. Harris’s people will almost certainly need the coming season before making any major changes in the football team and its leadership, both on and off the field.

But there is one decision Harris can make the day he takes over, amid the celebratory fanfare of his “I’m not Dan Snyder” introductory news conference.

Change the team’s name. Yes, again.

“Commanders” will be one of Snyder’s lasting legacies — unless the name is changed again, and is changed ASAP.

Snyder was dragged kicking and screaming into changing the name, a process that began in 2020. In 2013 Snyder famously told USA Today, “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

He forgot to add, “Unless my key corporate partners threaten to pull financial support.”

That’s why the team changed its name in 2020 — first to “Washington Football Team,” and then, after what was supposedly an exhaustive search, to Commanders.

A lot of people — myself included — thought sticking with Washington Football Team would be fine. It was, if nothing else, different. Commanders was an absolute yawn from day one, even with all the hype and fanfare the team tried desperately to create.

That’s the second reason to change the name again — the first being to put Snyder’s disastrous 24-year stewardship as far in the rearview mirror as possible.

Yes, a third name change in less than five years would be complicated and expensive. It would mean petitioning for the NFL’s approval, but who among the other owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell won’t want to put Snyder’s legacy behind them?

A question that is tangential to this column but needs to be asked: Will the NFL’s investigation of Snyder ever reach a conclusion? Will the results be released publicly, as promised? Or will the NFL just bury all of Snyder’s wrongdoing in the joy over his departure and try to pretend he never existed? Snyder? Never heard of him.

Okay, fine: Then let’s pretend the Commanders never existed, either. I wouldn’t mind if they went back to Washington Football Team, but that probably wouldn’t make those in charge of selling logoed gear very happy. Maybe just shorten it to “Washington Footballers?”

Not likely.

So let’s play an old game and come up with a name that has something to do with Washington. D.C., which is where we all hope the team will end up when the lease on the godforsaken stadium formerly named for Jack Kent Cooke is finally over in 2027.

The most obvious D.C. names — Capitals and Nationals — are taken. Senators is still a name connected to failed baseball teams and probably doesn’t belong on a football team’s jersey.

Abe Pollin had good intentions when he decided to rename the Bullets, but how in the world anyone landed on Wizards is impossible to guess. It is a name that has no connection to Washington.

And yet, 25 years later, the Wizards are still the Wizards, with no end or change in sight. Maybe they should go back to the team’s original nickname — the Zephyrs, from their days in Chicago. One definition of a Zephyr is, “A soft gentle breeze.” What’s wrong with that?

Back to football. For a long time, I thought a team located in Washington should have a name connected to the Supreme Court, since the court is a couple of blocks from the Capitol, is one of the most important institutions in our country and was allegedly above smarmy politics. I liked “Washington Justice” or “Washington Supremes.”

Now, though, the court has become so political — regardless of which side of the aisle you occupy — that it’s a bad idea. Of course, bad ideas have become the bedrock of sports in this area, but there’s no need to add another one.

How about “Washington Monuments?” Other than the White House, that monument is easily the most recognized landmark in a city full of them. Everyone knows exactly what it is, and it literally towers over the D.C. landscape. It is completely apolitical, the backdrop for so many civic events.

It’s certainly far more about Washington than Commanders — which has as much to do with Washington as Penguins with Pittsburgh or Jazz with Salt Lake City.

There’s no doubt that Harris will have about a thousand issues on his plate seemingly more important than the team’s name. But this is something he could announce right away during his honeymoon period as the team’s owner, even with the understanding that change wouldn’t be quick or easy.

The sooner we can all pretend that Snyder’s ownership of the team was just a bad dream — okay, a nightmare — the better.

