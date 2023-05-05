Commanders release veteran center Chase Roullier

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Commanders released veteran center Chase Roullier on Friday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, concluding a months-long shift in the team’s interior offensive line. The Commanders designated Roullier as a post-June 1 release, allowing them to split the remaining guaranteed money that will count against their cap — known as dead money — over the final two seasons of his deal. Until June 1, the team will carry his full cap charge.

The release will save the team $8.37 million in cap space in 2023, with $4.05 million in dead money counting against the cap in each of the next two seasons.

A sixth-round pick out of Wyoming in 2017, Roullier quickly became the anchor of Washington’s offensive line. Late in the 2020 season, the Commanders signed him to a four-year, $40.5 million contract that made him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL. But injuries derailed him over the past two seasons, and his exit seemed inevitable at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Coach Ron Rivera has emphasized the Commanders’ need to find stability on the interior of the offensive line, especially at center, where the team has been ravaged by injuries.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the position that we’ve had a lot of injuries is center, and … we got to look at [it] and figure out how we can solidify that group and hopefully not have to go through that again,” Rivera said in January.

In 2021 and 2022, Washington cycled through four starters at center because of injuries. Both Roullier and backup Tyler Larsen, who re-signed with the team in March, suffered season-ending injuries in consecutive years.

A severe ankle injury ended Roullier’s 2021 campaign after only eight games. After undergoing surgery, he recovered, but in Week 2 last season, he suffered a knee injury that also required surgery.

Now fully healthy, Roullier can sign with another team after June 1.

The Commanders, meanwhile, will turn to Nick Gates, a veteran they signed in free agency in March, along with Larsen and third-round rookie Ricky Stromberg. Though training camp and late roster additions could alter the plan, Gates, for now, figures to start at center, with Larsen and Stromberg as backups.

Washington has long sought versatile players, especially up front. Gates can play guard and center, and another free-agent addition, tackle Andrew Wylie, can also play inside at guard. The team also added tackle Trent Scott in free agency and selected tackle/guard Braeden Daniels in the fourth round of last week’s draft.

GiftOutline Gift Article