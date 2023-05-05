Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here was Dave Martinez, the Washington Nationals’ manager, on his bullpen usage before Thursday’s 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs: “If we have an opportunity to win a game, sometimes you got to do things that you really don’t want to do. You got to put your best guys out there at times. With that being said, we also want to be smart.”

And then here was Martinez after the win, after he pitched both Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan for a third consecutive day: “I was hoping to keep one of them out. … Those guys both came up to me and said, ‘Hey if we got a chance to win the game, I’m in.’ That’s what you want from those guys at the back end of the bullpen.”

For the Nationals, and specifically for a bullpen not constructed to be in this many close games, winning and preservation are often competing interests. But in the past three series, Martinez has trusted three relievers — Harvey, Finnegan and Mason Thompson — more than Carl Edwards Jr., Erasmo Ramírez, Hobie Harris, Thaddeus Ward and Andrés Machado, who was recently called up to replace lefty Anthony Banda, who was designated for assignment before landing back with the Nationals in AAA.

When the Nationals had a chance to sweep the New York Mets on April 27, Martinez went to Thompson in the eighth inning, even though Thompson had recorded nine outs on 28 pitches just two nights before. (Postscript: Thompson struggled to get ahead of hitters and the Mets won, 9-8, despite a late grand slam from CJ Abrams.)

When the Nationals had a chance to beat the Chicago Cubs again Thursday, Martinez pushed Harvey and Finnegan to 55 and 50 pitches in the series, respectively. (Postscript: Harvey coughed up a two-run lead, then Finnegan wiggled out of a self-created jam before Washington won on Alex Call’s walk-off homer.)

The Nationals have won three of their past four series, all against teams that entered with winning records. In an 8-5 stretch, Finnegan has seven appearances, Harvey has six, Thompson and Edwards have five, Ramirez has four, Harris has three and Ward has two. It makes sense that, since Washington is competing more than it has since the 2021 trade deadline, its best relievers are pitching more than the rookies and long men. But there are obvious health risks to this approach.

Harvey, 28 and perhaps the club’s most dominant reliever, a gem of a waiver claim last spring, has an extensive injury history. It’s all that’s kept him from realizing his potential as a first-round pick. As a team still projected to finish in last place, there a few reasons to prioritize the present over the future. This year, the Nationals have actually dug into more usage data, figuring they could easily spread appearances around if games were consistently lopsided. In theory, they want to limit the types of stretches Harvey and Finnegan just finished. They are looking more closely at sharp changes in workload, whether that’s optimal usage after a long layoff or how to best dial back after throwing two in thee days, three of four and so on.

“That is tough as a bullpen guy, balancing that workload,” Finnegan said Thursday. “You’re going to have stretches where maybe there aren’t any close games and you go a while without throwing or without high-leverage. And then when you’re playing good defense like we are, there tends to be a lot of close games and you just have to be ready to go and know what your body needs each day to be available.”

As of Friday morning, the Nationals had put only one pitcher on the injured list during the regular season. It was a bit of a fluke, too, since Chad Kuhl hurt his big toe by striding into a hole dug deep by Pittsburgh Pirates starter Vince Velasquez. Just the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox have yet to place a pitcher on the IL since Opening Day. Last spring, by contrast, the Nationals dealt with injuries for Harvey, Thompson and lefty Sean Doolittle, who’s still rehabbing from the elbow surgery he underwent in July. At one point, they had so many revolving relievers that Ramirez’s locker was mixed in with the outfielders’.

The staff’s health is likely a result of luck and a more concentrated focus on workload and recovery. But this week, Martinez ditched some of those usage practices to take down the Cubs. Harvey recorded four outs Tuesday, three Wednesday and relieved Patrick Corbin mid-eighth inning Thursday. Finnegan notched back-to-back saves before pitching the ninth in the series finale. And against the Cubs and Mets, relievers showed that on top of the health risks of pitching repeatedly, it’s also hard to maintain a high level of performance.

Thompson’s worst outing of the season came two days after he threw 28 pitches in his most encouraging. On the third day of a back-to-back-to-back, Harvey, who’s mostly been unhittable, was decidedly hittable. Yes, Martinez is managing a bullpen better suited to mop up than handle high-leverage spots on a daily basis. Beyond Harvey, Finnegan and Thompson, Edwards has been a late-inning option. The other four relievers — Machado, Ramirez, Harris and Ward — are either inexperienced or have been exposed in tighter games.

But eventually, Martinez will have to trust Edwards and Ramirez, who’s been a versatile arm for him, if Harvey, Finnegan or Thompson are overworked. Or he’ll have to trust Harris or Ward to protect a five-run lead. In no world should Harvey or Finnegan be available Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they should maybe sit Saturday too. Martinez is right in that, by and large, you want your go-to relievers asking for the ball every game. It is just his job to pull them back.

“I want these guys in June, July and August,” Martinez said of Harvey and Finnegan, a line he’s started to repeat in recent weeks. “So these other guys have to pitch.”

