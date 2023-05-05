D.C. United captain Steven Birnbaum sidelined with hip injury

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United captain Steven Birnbaum has been ruled out of Saturday’s match at FC Cincinnati with a hip injury, the MLS team said. Birnbaum, a center back who has started every game except the opener, exited early in the second half last weekend against Charlotte FC after being involved in multiple hard challenges before intermission.

It’s unclear whether he will travel to face the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 32 — he and most other starters were rested against the third-division Richmond Kickers in the previous round of the tournament — or the regular season game May 13 against Nashville SC at Audi Field.

Derrick Williams is expected to replace Birnbaum in the lineup against Cincinnati (6-1-3) and join Donovan Pines and Victor Palsson on the three-man backline. United (4-4-2) has conceded one goal during a four-game winning streak across all competitions.

Last week Birnbaum, 32, signed a two-year contract extension. He could’ve become a free agent next winter. In his 10th season, the UC Berkeley graduate has spent his entire pro career with United and sits third, behind Jaime Moreno and Bill Hamid, in the club’s record books for games played.

Pedro Santos, a left wing back who has played all but 13 minutes the past three league matches, is also listed as out, with a thigh injury. Jacob Greene, who scored his first MLS goal last weekend, is the top candidate to fill the void.

Ruan, a Brazilian right back, is available after missing the Charlotte game with a thigh ailment, the club said.

Left back Mohanad Jeahze (five starts, two assists) continues to serve an MLS suspension after being arrested two weeks ago for two alleged assaults in Stockholm.

Anna Stiernstedt, a Stockholm prosecutor overseeing the case, told The Washington Post on Thursday, “The preliminary investigation is still ongoing but the person is no longer under detention.” Jeahze is believed to still be in his native Sweden.

Cristian Dájome, acquired from Vancouver just before the April 24 transfer and trade deadline, continues to wait for a U.S. visa. The Colombian attacker had been working under a Canadian visa.

