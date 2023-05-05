Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Watch closely as Hunter Dickinson announces his next college destination during a quick and disjointed promotional clip. He seems to be pulling double duty: future Kansas Jayhawk and everyday pitchman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Divided into three acts, the video shows Dickinson shooting jumpers by himself in a Northern Virginia basketball training facility that proudly claims him as a client. Next he explains how difficult the lengthy process has been, just as the camera makes the curious choice to zoom in on the steering wheel of the silver Ford Bronco he’s driving.

Finally, as Dickinson walks into a hotel ballroom to inform Kansas Coach Bill Self of the good news, the action slows to capture the Jumpman logo on Dickinson’s Jordans. You half-expect Self to turn toward the camera in a Dickinson T-shirt while holding a Bloomin’ Onion. Lucky for us, Self holds on to his dignity.

Advertisement

Perhaps the video wasn’t just a shameless exercise in product placement. And Dickinson, 22, may not be a brand ambassador for everything featured in the video he released Thursday morning. Yet the way Dickinson chose to punctuate the end of his extended tour in the NCAA transfer portal gave an unvarnished glimpse at the life of a superstar in college sports.

They are not simply college kids. They have corporate responsibilities. And Dickinson, an all-Big Ten player who averaged 18.5 points with Michigan this past season, can’t just tell us his next destination. As an athlete bound by lucrative contracts, he has to sell us on it, too.

His decision to take his talents to Lawrence, Kan., mirrors another highly covered spectacle done years ago by LeBron James. There’s little difference anymore between a free agent and a rising senior. They have earned the power to demand higher platforms and bigger paydays — and to back out like quarterback Jaden Rashada did from his commitment to Florida because a $13 million NIL deal didn’t come through.

Advertisement

But as these teens and 20-somethings finally cash in, it’s easy to forget they’re not professionals who are adept at managing their brands — and managing the stress that comes with them.

While Dickinson’s search for a new college team dragged on, he continued to update his status while making paid appearances on his Barstool podcast. This week, Dickinson said he was “struggling” to pick a program where he most felt comfortable. He spoke with a similar unease last fall, before the start of the season at Michigan, where he cut deals with a custom T-shirt line and Outback Steakhouse, among others.

“It’s probably added a lot of stress. It’s like a whole other aspect to your life that you have to deal with now, like companies contacting you, ask for contracts, and you have other things you have to do for these contracts,” Dickinson told reporters, according to MLive. “There is some added stress to NIL, but I really like it because it provides you with a little bit more money in your pocket.”

Advertisement

Young athletes making money isn’t new. Tennis players can turn pro and become millionaires before they can vote; the teen gymnasts we root on every four years return to lucrative marketing deals. But young athletes who have been trained in team sports are only just now experiencing the free market through college recruiting, a world that has long felt to fans like taking a swim inside a gold-plated toilet. It’s dirty and makes you feel icky, and if you spend too much time in its most unpleasant parts — waiting for and hounding mostly underage amateurs for a decision — you might emerge from this cesspool with pinworms. The filth will be worth it, however, if that 7-foot-1 recruit picks your favorite school.

That recruiting world has evolved into a Thunderdome free-for-all with the twin sea changes, both of them long overdue, of loosened transfer rules and money from name, image and likeness deals. When Angel Reese transferred from Maryland to LSU, she found more opportunities for NIL sponsorships. Her popularity blossomed even more throughout the season, and by the time LSU reached the Final Four, Reese not only had Virginia Tech and Iowa to scout, she had companies to endorse — and the corresponding stress that comes with it.

“It’s been a lot. I kind of set myself to only post on certain days,” Reese said last month about her NIL responsibilities. “So just trying to have a schedule of everything going on because social media has taken over. NIL is just what the game has come to. It is hard and stressful, but the lady I work with, Janine, she has been amazing and has helped me with a lot of this stuff. So shout out to her, but it’s hard. It’s hard.”

Advertisement

Since she made that statement, Reese added a Mercedes-Benz dealership as a sponsor. It’s easy to rejoice as she accumulates more fame and wealth, but it’s hard to overlook Reese’s admission that it is difficult to manage her responsibilities.

“In my off time, it’s not much off time,” Reese also said during the Final Four. “I’m always doing something that has to do with business.”

Business she has the right to participate in, no doubt. But if college stars such as Reese and Dickinson, who on the surface appear comfortable and confident in their newfound fame, can admit to feeling the pressure of maintaining their brands, it makes you wonder: How are their lesser-known peers coping with the pressure? The system has opened the door for NIL, throwing money at an old problem, but is it also creating new ones in the lives of college athletes? And wouldn’t this all work better if the NCAA stepped in and supported the athletes — and regulated the system — by paying them?

Dickinson finally found a new home to play basketball — and possibly a better market to make more NIL money. While such deals have ended some of the inequity in college sports, it’s hardly a resolution. The money flows in, and so does the additional pressure.

GiftOutline Gift Article