Joel Embiid honored for his MVP, then Celtics steal the show in Game 3

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid tried to keep it together before Friday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia fans, eager to embrace the newly minted MVP, serenaded him with chants that were supported by the Michael Jordan Trophy he had just received from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He thanked his teammates. He thanked his parents. Then Embiid looked down, and his 2-year-old son, Arthur, came scampering toward him, wearing a T-shirt that read, “My dad is the MVP,” and the 7-foot center lost it.

Emotion that was overwhelming suddenly was overflowing. Embiid picked up Arthur, named after the brother he lost nearly nine years ago, and began to weep. “He’s the main reason why I’m here,” Embiid said of his son, sniffling as he regained his composure. “Becoming a father changed my whole life. I want to show him a good example.”

Embiid collected himself as the game began, but a night that started as a celebration of one of the city’s favorite adopted sons ended in disappointment as the Boston Celtics pulled away for a 114-102 win, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Advertisement

Embiid played up to his MVP standard, posting 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, but was unable to halt a disturbing postseason trend against a familiar, tortuous foe. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 27 points as Boston beat Embiid for the seventh straight time in the postseason.

Most of the night, Embiid played the part of an unwilling solo act, surrounded by teammates who appeared lost in his presence. James Harden, who scored 45 points in the series opener when Embiid was out with a sprained knee, had just 16 points on 3-for-14 shooting. Tyrese Maxey was the only other 76ers starter in double figures, scoring 13 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

“You know, players have to show up,” Embiid said. “You can make any adjustments you want. But if the players don’t execute and they don’t show up, that’s on us. I’ve got to be better. We all got to be. We just haven’t been good enough.”

Advertisement

Embiid, Philadelphia’s first MVP since Allen Iverson in 2001 (the last time the franchise advanced to the NBA Finals), will need more help if his team is to crack the conference semifinals ceiling.

Injuries, particularly to Embiid, have played a significant role in the 76ers’ postseason shortcomings during this era. And to advance this season, they’ll have to overcome another setback for Embiid, who is playing with a brace on the right knee. He has come back to a team that won without him but doesn’t appear to know how to play with him.

The Celtics ambushed the 76ers during a 34-point shellacking in Game 2, a game in which Embiid introduced himself to the series and tested his knee. After that feel-out game, Harden continued to lack the aggressiveness to contend with Boston’s all-star tandem of Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who chipped in with 23 points. Harden, a 10-time all-star, has just 28 points the past two games.

Advertisement

“I’m pretty good on basketball instincts. I know when to score, and I know when to pass. So I’m pretty sure a lot of them was the right play,” Harden said of the shots he passed up. When asked if the Celtics were doing anything to disrupt his play, Harden replied, “Nope.”

The Celtics clearly were unmoved by the pregame ceremony and the presence of Embiid. They jumped out to an early 10-point lead and spent the rest of the evening stiff-arming Philadelphia and silencing a crowd that was eager to erupt. A team with a frustrating habit of letting down its guard, Boston was prepared to answer every 76ers with run with a crushing rebound or three-pointer. The Celtics seemed to be on the positive side of nearly every broken play and placed six players in double figures.

Embiid said he tried “not to play off my emotions” from the pregame ceremony, but admitted, “All this attention, I feel like it can be a distraction.”

Advertisement

Embiid had a tip-in to bring the 76ers within 100-96 with just under four minutes remaining, but former 76er Al Horford answered with a three-pointer, then Tatum hit a difficult baseline fadeaway and a step-back three-pointer that ended any suspense.

Harden couldn’t find a rhythm and was reluctant to shoot when he wasn’t missing altogether. He finished with 11 assists but missed 10 of his first 11 shots and had five turnovers. After Harden’s last wayward three-pointer, the few fans remaining in the arena booed. These teams will have a quick turnaround with an afternoon game Sunday.

“We don’t have a lot of time,” Embiid said. “We got to figure it out.”

GiftOutline Gift Article