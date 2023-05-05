The Kentucky Derby sees another scratch as Skinner exits the field

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOUISVILLE — In a week generally known for its parades, a parade of scratches has beset the 149th Kentucky Derby in recent days, leaving it with 19 entries aimed for the gates of Saturday evening. The dip beneath the customary 20 came with the removal of Skinner, who ran second by a nose in the Santa Anita Derby in four weeks ago.

John Shirreffs, the trainer who won the 2005 Derby with the 50-1 shot Giacomo, scratched Skinner because of an elevated temperature, Churchill Downs announced. That’s the same reason behind the scratching of Practical Move, who won that Santa Anita Derby, and whose exit began this odd parade.

It’s the most scratches since the 2015 race, which wound up with 18 entries.

The absences in this 149th Kentucky Derby had begun tragically two Thursdays ago when Wild On Ice, hoping to become the first Texas-bred winner since 1950, and hoping to carry the oldest jockey in Derby history at age 61, died after fracturing a left hind leg after a five-furlong train.

Advertisement

The less-sad defections began Thursday afternoon, when Practical Move was scratched because of his elevated temperature, a decision that removed a 10-1 co-fourth best shot from the mix. It continued later Thursday afternoon when Churchill Downs stewards recommended the scratching of Lord Miles, whereupon trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. complied just before the track announced the suspension of Joseph because two of his horses, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, had collapsed and died from races on last Saturday and Tuesday.

Lord Miles’s exit robbed the Derby of a 30-1 shot who had won the Wood Memorial in an upset most did not see repeating here.

Later in the evening, Continuar scratched, with his trainer Yoshito Yahagi spotting a general insufficiency in fitness for the 50-1 shot.

In the Derby points system, alternate horses fill the 20-horse field in the event of a scratch. It’s a system particularly noteworthy this year because the shocking 2022 winner, Rich Strike, got into that race only at 9 a.m. on the eve of the Derby. Practical Move’s scratch let in Cyclone Mischief, a 30-1 shot. Lord Miles’s exit let in Mandarin Hero, a Japanese horse at a healthy 20-1 whose presence made for three Japanese entries. Then Continuar’s scratch took that number back down to two and let in King Russell, a 50-1 shot.

With Skinner’s scratch, the field began the occasional practice of dwindling in number.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article