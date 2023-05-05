Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For more than a year, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were separated by a negotiating table and united in defiance. Jackson navigated the rarefied business of franchise quarterback contracts acting as his own agent, a decision widely viewed as naive at best and destructive at worst. Ravens officials consistently affirmed their commitment to Jackson even when league insiders predicted a dissolution and the quarterback himself requested a trade. Each marched undeterred into a gale of doubt.

Thursday afternoon inside the Ravens’ headquarters, Jackson walked to a dais wearing a green polo and a gold chain, his hair in curls spilling over the sides of his head, rather than his usual braids. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Coach John Harbaugh walked alongside him. They spoke for 33 minutes and answered dozens of questions. Their message, had they so chosen, could have been abridged to four words: I told you so.

Earlier Thursday, Jackson signed the contract that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, a deal agreed to after stretches of acrimony that included his March trade request and the Ravens granting him the ability to seek offers from other teams. It ended with a $260 million contract, $185 million of it guaranteed, and the Ravens knowing their iconic quarterback will remain at the center of the franchise for five more years. It was an unconventional process for an athlete who has long chosen profound faith in himself over convention.

“I really didn’t do this to prove anyone wrong or really care about what anyone had to say,” Jackson said. “If anything, I proved myself right. … I know what I’m doing. I feel like I did the right thing.”

Jackson operates less on rebelliousness than on self-belief. Each week during the standoff with the Ravens, another agent’s number popped on his cellphone. He never knew how they had acquired his number. They would offer to represent him and boast about their client lists and the big dollars they had secured. “Man,” Jackson said Thursday, reminiscing about the interactions. “I do not care about your client.”

“I wouldn’t put my trust in anyone else but myself,” Jackson said.

It has been that way for Jackson and his family since his childhood. His mother, Felicia Jones, refused to speak with college recruiters who wanted to make Jackson a wide receiver. She screamed over the phone at a college coach after she learned her son had fielded a punt in practice.

Jones raised Jackson and his three siblings by herself in South Florida. She trained Jackson in football, leading him on sprints up high hills and on sandy beaches. She demanded he not get a job to help with bills so he could focus on football.

“This woman’s a superhero to me,” Jackson said.

“Every time I was with him, his mother would be FaceTiming,” Jackson’s college teammate, running back Brandon Radcliff, once said. “They were like best friends. It was kind of weird to see how they gelled. They were more like friends. They would talk about everything. She just always kept him level, kept him the same. She would always keep it real.”

Jones has served as Jackson’s manager for his entire career. She is intensely private, and her lack of a public profile has contributed to criticism. When Jackson agreed to the contract, he did not treat himself to anything extravagant — “for now,” he said — but he did buy his mother a gift, a sign of his appreciation.

“I feel like she managed me very well,” Jackson said. “Don’t you think so?”

Jackson described his internal process during negotiations as “just me and her piggybacking off each other.” Jackson dealt with the Ravens himself, almost always in direct one-on-one conversations with DeCosta.

“We always didn’t agree necessarily, or we would have gotten a deal done a lot sooner,” DeCosta said. “But the respect has always been there. The appreciation has always been there. … I was dealing with Lamar Jackson the agent — impressive, patient, demanding, honest, straightforward. It wasn’t always easy. I’d rather deal with Lamar Jackson the player.”

Jackson developed a rule for himself: Keep your emotions out of business. He announced he had asked for a trade moments before Harbaugh met with reporters at a league meeting, placing his coach in an awkward situation. Though Jackson did not explain his trade request, saying he only wanted to look forward, it seemed clear it had only been a negotiating gambit.

“I really didn’t care for other teams,” he said. “I just really wanted to get something done here. I wanted to be here. Other teams are cool, but I wanted to be a Raven.”

On Thursday, Jackson insisted he’d never doubted it would happen, that he knew what he was capable of as his own representative. He had for more than a year cordoned off the football-playing part of himself from the business part of himself.

“That was easy,” Jackson said. “When it was time for me to be Lamar Jackson the agent, I was Lamar Jackson the agent.”

Jackson has been making what is radical seem routine for years. Even after he won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Louisville, speculation that he could switch positions in the NFL persisted. Jackson’s singularity transferred to the NFL. The Ravens built a unique offense around his skill set. He unanimously won the 2019 MVP in his first year as a starter. In the regular season, the Ravens have won 73.8 percent of games Jackson started. Harbaugh sometimes tells Jackson that nobody ever has, or ever will, play quite like him.

“Lamar’s unique in the way he sees the field,” Harbaugh said. “He sees it in a snapshot. He doesn’t necessarily see it in a connect-the-dots progression. He takes a big picture of the field. You ask him after a play, ‘What’d you see out there?’ He’ll give you the names of the players, where he saw them and what spots and why he did what he did. Then you back and look at the tape and you’re like, ‘That’s exactly what Lamar said.’”

Harbaugh and DeCosta remained steadfast that all their plans involved Jackson playing quarterback for the Ravens. Harbaugh often spoke of his love for Jackson. Their private confidence may not have matched their public resolve, but they still always believed the saga would end with a day like Thursday.

“There were some dark days,” DeCosta said. “I’m not going to lie and say every day was great. It’s been a long stretch. But we know Lamar. We know the kind of person Lamar is. He’s a phenomenal football player. But you don’t make a phenomenal football player the highest-paid player in the league. You make a phenomenal football player who’s also a phenomenal person the highest-paid player in the league.”

Jackson’s career has not been quite that straightforward. Mostly charming and soft-spoken in interviews, Jackson has at times been erratic on social media. Since the Ravens drafted him, he has vowed he would deliver a Super Bowl. For all his brilliance, he has not come close. Jackson owns one career playoff victory. He has ended the past two seasons nursing injuries as Baltimore’s championship hopes crumbled.

“In 2018, Lamar stood up there, and he said what we were going to do,” DeCosta said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re going to get there.”

There were rocky moments, but Jackson and the Ravens still believe in one another. There has never been a quarterback negotiation quite like theirs. But there has never been an NFL player quite like Lamar Jackson.

