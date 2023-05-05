Lionel Messi apologizes after missed training and subsequent suspension

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Suspended Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi on Friday apologized in a video on his Instagram account for missing training this week to travel to Saudi Arabia. Messi missed a Monday practice while on a promotional trip to the Middle Eastern country, and the following day he was suspended for two weeks, according to L’Equipe. That came after the French newspaper reported PSG Manager Christophe Galtier promised his players they would have Monday and Tuesday off if they beat Lorient in a Ligue 1 match Sunday; a loss would require them to work out Monday. The team lost, 3-1.

In the video, Messi apologized to the club and his teammates. The World Cup winner said he thought he had the time off and he could not cancel the trip. He said he awaits what the club will decide of his future.

Leo Messi statement 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi



“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before…”.



“I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me”. pic.twitter.com/GBuarEgwSl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2023

Messi will not train or play with the PSG first team during his suspension and will not be paid. When his suspension over, three matches will remain on PSG’s Ligue 1 schedule.

Advertisement

Galtier on Friday told reporters he did not decide to suspend Messi. He said the team informed him of its decision, though he declined to say if he supported it. Galtier said the club and Messi will wait until the end of his suspension to discuss how he finishes the season, adding: “We’ll see when Leo returns what will happen. Obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club but also with Leo, who is the primary person involved.”

News of Messi’s suspension intensified speculation he could leave PSG for a Saudi-based team when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Messi’s representatives have spoken with PSG about a contract extension, but L’Equipe reported Tuesday the sides will not agree to one and he is expected to leave the club. Barcelona, Messi’s former club, is reportedly considering whether to try to re-sign him, and the 35-year-old has drawn interest from Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. Reuters on Thursday reported Al-Hilal, the fourth-ranked team in the Saudi Pro League, offered a lucrative contract to Messi.

Advertisement

His longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, signed with Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr in December and became the world’s highest-paid athlete when the club nearly doubled his annual playing salary, according to data published by Forbes this week.

Ronaldo, 38, left Manchester United to join Al-Nassr on a deal that runs through 2025, and he earned $136 million over the past year, according to Forbes. However, Spanish outlet El Nacional reported last week Ronaldo wants to leave Al-Nassr because he is homesick for Madrid, where he had his greatest success with Real Madrid and could be offered a role as a team ambassador when he retires.

GiftOutline Gift Article