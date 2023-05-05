Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Late in the third quarter of a game that had already slipped from his grasp, LeBron James clapped his hands and barked at referee Pat Fraher, earning a rare technical foul. The Los Angeles Lakers star believed he had been hit across the arm while shooting a jumper on the preceding possession, and his mild outburst made it clear that he felt entitled to free throws.

By that point, the Golden State Warriors were well on their way to a 127-100 Game 2 victory over the Lakers, an anticlimactic blowout that saw James and teammate Anthony Davis sit out for the entire fourth quarter in hopes of resting to fight another day.

Golden State’s new-and-improved approach, not an inconsequential no-call, was the real source of James’s consternation, as the defending champions responded to a narrow Game 1 loss by outworking, outsmarting and outlasting the Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday. As the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3, James and company will have their hands full cleaning up a host of problems and processing Golden State’s successful adjustments.

Stymied whenever they directly attacked Davis in Game 1, the Warriors regrouped by downsizing their starting lineup to create more space inside the arc and to force the Lakers’ center to play on the perimeter. Golden State replaced starting center Kevon Looney with forward JaMychal Green, thereby surrounding Draymond Green with four shooting threats and pulling Davis away from the basket more often.

It was already clear at halftime that the Lakers, and Davis in particular, lacked the requisite energy to cover the extra ground defensively. The Warriors found easy points in every direction: Klay Thompson poured in a game-high 30 points and eight three-pointers, Green repeatedly drove to the rim and Stephen Curry threaded passes to cutters who exploited the newfound space behind Davis.

“These are moments you work for,” Thompson said. “You might not see them all the time when you’re in the gym, when you’re conditioning, running a thousand miles. But those short moments of euphoria and that flow state where you feel like you can’t miss make all those hard days more than worth it. I was just trying to get the crowd going, and it’s always fun when you shoot the ball well.”

With 41 points in the second quarter and 43 more in the third, the Warriors tallied the two highest-scoring quarters allowed by the Lakers this postseason. Golden State shot 21 for 42 from beyond the arc while also racking up 48 points in the paint, which nearly doubled its Game 1 output. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said that his team’s hot shooting was “a reflection of the clean looks we were getting and the fact that the guys weren’t forcing anything.”

While Thompson led the charge with his best scoring performance of this playoff run, Curry displayed the breadth of his mastery with 20 points, four rebounds and 12 assists. After an ugly Game 6 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the first round, Curry responded by taking over as a scorer and exploding for 50 points. This time, he bounced back from a Game 1 defeat by playing a more traditional point guard role and dissecting the Lakers’ defense with opportunistic passing.

“It’s hard to be everywhere all at once,” Curry said. “You have to give up something. As long as we’re decisive and our floor is spaced properly, usually we can find a good shot and then you’ve just got to knock them down. JaMychal was huge coming in, being aggressive and being in the right spots.”

Looney, who fell ill earlier Thursday, played just 12 minutes, easily his lowest total of the postseason. As a traditional center, Looney’s high-volume rebounding and interior defense have been major drivers of Golden State’s playoff success, but his presence alongside Green can create complications. Both big men are reluctant and inefficient outside shooters, which can lead to a clogged paint.

With Looney out of the way, Curry was able to engage multiple defenders near the top of the key in pick and rolls with Green, who alternated between pressuring the rim and making timely passes to open shooters. Green finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and he held Davis to just 11 points on 11 shots on the other end.

Golden State’s shift to go small tested Los Angeles’s endurance, as both James and Davis had topped 40 minutes in Tuesday’s Game 1. The move also applied pressure to the Lakers’ relative lack of shared experience. Curry, Thompson and Green have been generating quality shots together for more than a decade, while the Lakers’ go-to lineups have only played together for a matter of months. The result: minor defensive miscues led to wide-open looks for Thompson and uncontested layups for Golden State’s supporting pieces.

Meanwhile, the Lakers didn’t have much going on offense, save for a hot start from James and 21 points off the bench from Rui Hachimura. James finished with 23 points in 28 minutes after staking Los Angeles to an early lead by scoring 14 points in the first quarter.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis couldn’t replicate his strong offensive performance in Game 1, as he shot just 5 for 11 from the field and committed four turnovers. Green’s activity seemed to overwhelm Davis at times, and the Warriors showed a strong commitment to the defensive glass which limited the Lakers’ second-chance opportunities.

“I took all the same shots I took in Game 1,” Davis said. “I just missed them. We’ll be better [in Game 3]. I’ll be better making those shots.”

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham can expect far more production from James and Davis when they return to their normal minutes, but he must find reliable auxiliary scoring sources. Otherwise, the Lakers’ offensive attack, which ranked 14th after the all-star break, could continue to struggle to keep pace with the Warriors’ offense, which ranked eighth over the same time period.

“You’ve got to keep scoring, get to the free throw line as well or just get points in the paint,” James said. “The [Warriors] are going to go on runs. That’s what they do.”

Austin Reaves, a key piece in a first-round series win over the Memphis Grizzlies, has been quiet through two games, and the Lakers’ other wing scorers are difficult to play big minutes because of their defensive shortcomings. D’Angelo Russell, who provided timely scoring late in the Game 1 victory, looms as an X-factor given his playmaking ability and outside shooting skills.

The biggest counter adjustment for the Lakers could simply come from their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they won their three home games in the first round by an average of 18.7 points per game. To move past James’s Game 2 angst and reclaim control of the series, the Lakers will need a boost from their home crowd, a return to form from Davis and increased focus and effort on the defensive end.

“I fully anticipate our team to respond in the right way,” Ham said.

