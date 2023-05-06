Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper took his time walking to home plate for his first at-bat Friday night. Phillies fans had not seen him since the end of last year’s memorable playoff showing, making this their first chance to cheer their hero’s unbelievably quick return from Tommy John surgery. So even Major League Baseball, which had refused Harper’s request for extra time between pitches to pull on his elbow brace this week, allotted him a few extra seconds to absorb the whole thing.

“[Phillies General Manager] Sam Fuld told me, you better enjoy it because that’ll be the only time in the next ten years they’ll give you time,” Harper said.

Even when it is not hurried along by the pitch clock, an MLB season is not exactly chock-full of memorable moments. The 162-game schedule does not pause for enjoyment. It hammers along, eliminating room for such luxuries as relief.

By the time Harper and his teammates returned this week from Los Angeles, for example, the fact that he was in the lineup mere months after Tommy John surgery was entirely normal. Reporters had already moved on to peppering Phillies Manager Rob Thomson about his continued reliance on struggling, slugging Kyle Schwarber as his leadoff man instead of a more prototypical top-of-the-order type.

“That was the game plan last year and it worked out pretty good,” Thomson said. But when the team with the fourth-highest payroll in the league finds itself under .500 in early May, last year can feel like a lifetime ago.

Because of that, boosts like the one Harper’s return gave his team and its fans Friday night are crucial to surviving. For those who report to windowless rooms day after day, not knowing what day of the week it is, knowing only when to pack and when to unpack, they offer rare moments of hope that the next day might be easier than the one before.

But the reality of life for the Phillies, like so many other teams clawing for traction, is that they are one long month into a season that will last at least five more. They are months away from feeling the unbridled October joy they channeled into magic last year, from being carried through weeks at a time on hot streaks and adrenaline.

At 15-18 following Friday night’s loss to the Boston Red Sox, the Phillies’ fifth straight, they are one of three teams muddled in the middle of the National League East — four, if one suspends baseball disbelief for the 13-19 Washington Nationals, who are playing better than expected. The Marlins have hovered around .500 for longer than expected — much like newly acquired leadoff man Luis Arraez’s batting average. The Mets are hanging around despite suffering major injuries to their pitching staff, limited contributions from their two creaky aces, and spotty production from a veteran lineup.

Of those teams, the Phillies may be best-equipped to charge at the division-leading Atlanta Braves: Harper is back. Lefty starter Ranger Suarez is likely to return to the rotation soon. Their loaded lineup has posted the league’s 10th-highest OPS despite both Schwarber and new shortstop Trea Turner hitting more than 100 points below their career levels in that category.

Plus, the Phillies know better than anyone just how long these seasons can be. Eleven months ago, they were seven games under .500 and firing their manager. Five months from then, they were playing in the World Series. If any team knows the futility of panic, it is these Phillies. If any team knows the exact scientific formula for making a run, it should be them. If any one player could be that formula, it would probably be Harper.

“I think what we learned last year is it takes more than just one guy.” Phillies ace Aaron Nola said, and so far he is right. The Phillies lost Harper’s first game, 16-1. They have won just one of the four games they’ve played since his return.

“It just takes that one game to kind of get you going,” Harper said, before offering his own hypothesis as to what could send the Phillies soaring.

“It’s gonna get a little bit hotter, a little bit warmer. Everyone knows how Nola pitches in the warm weather,” Harper added, and while he may not have been correct about everyone being aware of Nola’s seasonal preferences, his math was sound: When Nola has pitched in temperatures under 70 degrees in his career, he has pitched to a 4.03 ERA. When the air is warmer than 70 degrees, Nola’s ERA is 3.46.

Still, summer comes for everyone. October, on the other hand, is not guaranteed. May is the month teams that started slow can use to ease concerns about how they will finish. Indeed, only the 10-23 St. Louis Cardinals and 11-22 Chicago White Sox are already watching their seasons teeter aside the abyss. Almost everyone else, particularly in the National League East, still maintains plausible deniability, still remains a good week or two from being right where everyone thought they would be.

But not even Harper can ask for a few extra seconds in the MLB schedule, which will march on through September, leaving little time for anyone to catch their breath.

