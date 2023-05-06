D.C. United’s hot stretch ends with a 2-1 defeat at FC Cincinnati

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — D.C. United arrived at sold-out TQL Stadium on Saturday enjoying its finest stretch of soccer in some time and carrying the confidence of a team poised to knock off an MLS front-runner. The good vibes did not last. And by conceding goals 14 minutes apart in the second half, United dropped a 2-1 decision to FC Cincinnati and watched its winning streak in league play end at three and its overall run stop at four.

Cincinnati (7-1-3) tallied twice before United’s Taxi Fountas struck in the 90th minute to stretch his scoring streak to three matches. Eight-plus minutes of stoppage time offered hope, but United didn’t mount any serious threats.

United (4-5-2) has not won four straight in the regular season since a five-game surge in late 2018, when United’s current coach (Wayne Rooney) and Cincinnati’s current playmaker (Luciano Acosta) were teammates. Seconds after Saturday’s final whistle, the pair embraced.

“It’s strange, because it’s probably the best performance out of the last five games,” Rooney said.

United conceded multiple goals for just the second time in the past seven matches across all competitions.

Rooney needed to adjust his defensive setup in the days leading up to the match and again just before kickoff. Center back Steven Birnbaum (hip) and left wing back Pedro Santos (hamstring) did not travel. (Both will be sidelined at least two weeks, though Birnbaum could be out longer, Rooney said.)

Then during warmups, Andy Najar, the dynamic right wing back, withdrew with a calf injury.

In the 14th minute, United received another scare when center back Victor Palsson required treatment after a head-to-head clash with Matt Miazga. He returned to the game.

United had blanked two of its previous three MLS opponents. But the injuries and the quality of the opponent, which is tied with New England for the most points in the 29-team league, put United to the test.

“We started sloppy but then we really had a real control of the game and played some really good stuff,” Rooney said. “And then the first goal is a terrible goal for us to concede.”

United’s optimism carried into the second half, but in the 59th minute, Cincinnati went ahead before a crowd of 25,513.

With a corner kick, Acosta targeted the near corner. Another ex-United player, Júnior Moreno, and teammate Yerson Mosquera stabbed at the ball but didn’t appear to make contact. The action unfolded so quickly, goalkeeper Tyler Miller barely had time to react, and in the confusion in the six-yard box, the ball caromed off Miller’s leg and across the line. Acosta was credited with the goal.

“It’s a frustrating goal to give up because it was something that changed the momentum of the game,” Miller said. “We felt we had really good control at the end of the first half. It’s just one of those plays where a lack of concentration and switching off hurt us.”

Midfielder Russell Canouse added, “We have to do better. I don’t even think it was a great corner kick, but a player like that can produce a special moment. I think we did a good job eliminating him the majority of the game, but in those moments, we can’t turn off.”

In the 73rd minute, Acosta supplied Álvaro Barreal clear on the left side. Miller was slow covering the near side — a cardinal sin for a goalkeeper — and Barreal whistled a 17-yarder past him for his first goal.

United answered in the dying moments. Cincinnati’s Matt Miazga headed Lewis O’Brien’s corner kick to the back side, where Fountas one-timed an angled six-yarder for his third goal.

“I’m disappointed we’re leaving here with nothing,” said Canouse, who wore the captain’s armband in Birnbaum’s absence. “If I look at the full 90 minutes, we were the better team. In the key moments, we let up two goals that are not good, and we didn’t finish some of the chances.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Roster updates

Cristian Dájome, a Colombian attacker acquired from the Vancouver Whitecaps two weeks ago, received his U.S. visa Friday and flew to Cincinnati. He entered in the 64th minute.

In case Dájome wasn’t cleared in time, Jackson Hopkins traveled with the team. The 18-year-old midfielder was planning to watch from the press level, but when Najar was ruled out, he rushed to the locker room.

Defender Brendan Hines-Ike (20 starts in 2022) was in uniform for the first time since he underwent foot surgery in August. He did not play.

U.S. Open Cup is next

United faces a quick turnaround for the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 32 on Tuesday against the New York Red Bulls at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, N.J.

In the previous round, against the third-division Richmond Kickers, Rooney turned to mostly young players. Stiffer competition suggests a lineup upgrade, but with little recovery time, injury issues and a league match looming Saturday against visiting Nashville (5-3-3), few changes are expected.

