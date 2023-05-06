Athletics announcer suspended after uttering racial slur on the air

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oakland Athletics play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper was suspended after using what sounded like a racial slur during a game broadcast Friday. “Glen Kuiper has been suspended and will be off air until a review of the incident is completed,” an NBC Sports California spokesperson told The Washington Post on Saturday night.

In a statement released by NBC Sports California, Kuiper said: “I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

During a pregame segment before the Athletics’ game at the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper seemingly used the n-word while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which is in Kansas City.

“We had a phenomenal day today,” he said, looking toward broadcast partner Dallas Braden, before mispronouncing the name of the museum. “N----- League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s barbecue.”

Neither Kuiper nor Braden appeared to catch the miscue in the moment, but Kuiper later offered a vague apology while on the air.

Advertisement

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium,” he said. “I just want to, a little bit earlier in the show, I said something [that] didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The A’s later issued a statement, calling Kuiper’s language “unacceptable.”

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable,” it said. “The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. pic.twitter.com/txAmPH9ulI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) May 6, 2023

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, issued a statement on the matter Saturday.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper,” he wrote. “I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!”

Kuiper has been calling Athletics games for around 20 years. He will be replaced by Johnny Doskow and Vince Controneo during the suspension, NBC Sports California said.

GiftOutline Gift Article