Below are selections for each stakes race on Saturday. These contenders include my top pick to win and any other horses that should provide good value in multi-race wagers such as the Daily Double and the Pick 3, Pick, 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 rather than exactas, trifectas and superfectas.
My fair value for each key horse is also listed. Odds higher than the fair value warrant a win bet. Anything lower and it is a pass. In some cases, the fair-value odds will differ significantly from the morning line. That’s because the morning line, set by Churchill Downs, is a forecast of how the public will bet, not how they should bet. Contenders are listed in order of preference. All post times are Eastern.
Derby City Distaff, Grade I
4th race, 12:04 p.m. Seven furlong race for fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up.
Pick: No. 1 Hot and Sultry (6-1)
Fair value 5-2
The first question in this race centers on three-time Grade I winner Goodnight Olive. Specifically, will Chad Brown’s dark brown mare have a good performance in her first race at Churchill Downs? She should. She did well at Gulfstream Park in her debut and has won at Keeneland, Aqueduct, Belmont Park and Saratoga. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. has also been aboard for six straight wins. Yet I can’t help but worry about the 98 Brisnet speed figure she posted in April at Keeneland after a winter break, her lowest in five races. Her speed to the second call (four furlongs in sprints) was also slower than we have seen in two years. Maybe she’s lost a step at five years old. She certainly wouldn’t be the first or the last to do so.
For that reason, I am going to pass the favorite over in favor of Hot and Sultry. Her last two races were routes at 1 1/16 miles. The first, the Grade II Azeri Stakes at Oaklawn Park, was the final major local prep race for the real challenge, the Grade I Apple Blossom Stakes a month later. Norm Casse’s filly disappointed in both, coming in fourth and third, respectively. However, her turn times just keep getting better, and that includes the two route races. My thought here is those two outings gave her some stamina to tackle a distance she’s more comfortable with, as in her victory over this oval at one mile last summer.
Other contenders to consider: No. 3 Wicked Halo and No. 5 Matareya
Distaff Turf Mile, Grade II
5th race, 12:36 p.m. One mile race on turf for fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up.
Pick: No. 3 Haughty (4-1)
Fair value 3-1
Haughty will have her hands full with the 7-5 morning-line favorite Spendarella, but I believe she is up to the task. She’s won at a mile on the turf twice, once on soft turf at Penn National and once on firm grass (but ended up being disqualified). Haughty is coming off a win at Saratoga in the Grade II Lake Placid Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, a race that was classified as fast-fast, meaning the speed to the second call (half-mile mark) was over par and so was the final winning time. The second-place finisher in the Lake Placid Stakes, With The Moonlight, has raced three times since then, winning the Group II Cape Verdi (one mile on turf) and the Group II Balanchine Stakes (1⅛ miles on turf) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, and finishing second in the Grade II Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland, a 1 1/16-mile race on the grass.
One other thing: Handicapper Mark Cramer would classify Haughty as an early bloomer, a horse that won his or her first or second race, and advocate backing that horse with a win wager in career races four through seven. Haughty is 2 for 3 in those races thus far, returning $16.20 for $6 in win bets. This race will be her seventh career race.
Other contenders to consider: No. 5 Spendarella and No. 4 Wakanaka
Twin Spires Turf Sprint, Grade III
7th race, 1:56 p.m. 5½ furlong race on turf for 3-year-olds and up.
Pick: No. 7 Nothing Better (5-1)
Fair value 3-1
There is a lot of early speed in this race. Nobals, Nothing Better, Just Might, Carotari, Artemus Citylimits and Noble Reflection should all be trying to lead at the first call (quarter-mile mark). Bad Beat Brian could also join them in the first flight. Most handicappers expect a speed duel like this to favor the closers, but this track has seen 58 percent of winners lead or be within a length of the leader at the first call. In other words, early speed often holds on, making it likely one of the early speedballs will hit the wire first.
Nothing Better and Noble Reflection are the only horses in the early speed group that have held on to win more than one race when pressed for the lead in recent outings. Nothing Better, however, has done it in stakes company. Plus, he is an overachiever. He won the Turf Sprint Championship at Aqueduct at 9-1 odds and the Rainbow Heir Stakes at 9-1, plus placed second by a head in an optional claiming race at Belmont at 12-1. His jockey, Manuel Franco, is also masterful on the turf, winning 42 percent of his races with a flat-bet profit of $1.83 per $2 win wager in 2023.
Other contenders to consider: No. 11 Motorious
Pat Day Mile, Grade II
8th race, 2:46 p.m. One mile race for 3-year-olds.
Pick: No. 7 Fort Bragg (9-2)
Fair value 2-1
This son of Tapit was disqualified from winning his first outing at a mile in his second career race and returns to the distance for the first time on Saturday after trying his luck at nine and 9½ furlongs. It wasn’t all bad. He earned a new career-best pace figure to the half-mile and three-quarters of a mile mark in his last race, the Grade I Florida Derby, before losing ground in the stretch, a pattern that often signals “an improved, oftentimes dramatically so, final pace in its next race.”
Other contenders to consider: No. 1 Kangaroo Court and No. 9 General Jim
American Turf, Grade II
9th race, 3:40 p.m. 1 1/16 mile race on turf for 3-year-olds.
Pick: No. 4 Talk of the Nation (10-1)
Fair value 4-1
There are no genuine Grade I or Grade II winners in this race. Major Dude is the only horse with one win at that level on the turf in a route, and the turf was yielding (a slower racing surface more likely to suffer damage from racehorse hoofs) that day. Mo Stash’s best win was a victory in a Grade III race over good turf (a drying turf course still holding some moisture). Talk of the Nation and Johannes beat listed stakes horses at a mile on the turf and Behind Enemy Lines beat listed stakes company over seven furlongs. The rest are allowance winners or recent graduates from the maiden ranks.
A race like this is a good spot to back a horse ready to take a step forward and Talk of the Nation fits the bill. Shug McGaughey’s 3-year-old colt cruised to victory in the Columbia Stakes at a mile on turf in one minute and 33.45 seconds, just a few ticks shy of the course record set by Winfromwithin (one minute and 33.23 seconds), giving him his second straight victory on the grass. He also has some of the fastest velocity figures in this field to the first call (half-mile mark in routes) and in the final fraction (three-quarters of a mile to the finish).
Other contenders to consider: No. 5 Johannes
Churchill Downs Stakes, Grade I
10th race, 4:31 p.m. Seven furlong race for 4-year-olds and up.
Pick: No. 8 Fortin Hill (20-1)
Fair value 8-1
The odds-on favorite, Cody’s Wish, hasn’t raced since November with pedestrian works, casting too much doubt for a 4-5 price. Instead, let’s take a chance on a higher-priced horse that has early speed, which can be successful at this distance under the spires.
Only one horse in this field, Fortin Hill, has earned a speed figure to the first call (quarter-mile mark) at or near par for a Grade I sprint. He also holds a three-point advantage in Quirin speed points, a positional rating that measures a horse’s tendency to be on the lead or up close at the first call. At seven furlongs on the dirt, winners on the lead or within a length of the leader at the first call win 48 percent of races at Churchill Downs. That improves to 55 percent at the second call, or three-quarters of a mile.
Other contenders to consider: No. 1 White Abarrio and No. 10 Endorsed
Turf Classic, Grade I
11th race, 5:27 p.m. 1⅛ mile race on the turf for 4-year-olds and up.
Pick: No. 7 Hong Kong Harry (7-2)
Fair value 2-1
Turf races are won late, so we can toss out all the early speed types, including Ocean Atlantique, Wolfie’s Dynaghost, Steady On and Bye Bye Melvin. Earls Rock appears to be outclassed, his best efforts coming in Grade III stakes or lower. Master Piece is rounding into shape as a 7-year-old, but a third-place finish as the favorite in the Grade II Pan American Stakes is concerning.
Of the remaining horses — Hong Kong Harry, Spooky Channel, Santin and morning-line favorite Up to the Mark — Hong Kong Harry is the best bet. He and jockey Flavien Prat have won three out of four races together, with strong turn times and final times. His time in the quarter mile of his last race, the Grade I Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes, was 23.9 seconds.
In addition, three out of his four previous races were labeled as fast-fast and he won two of them, the Grade II Seabiscuit Handicap and Grade II Del Mar Mile Stakes, and finished second in the Grade II Eddie Read Stakes. His fifth race back, a victory in the Grade III American Stakes, was labeled as a faster-than-normal finish.
Other contenders to consider: No. 9 Spooky Channel and No. 8 Santin