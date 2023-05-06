Haughty will have her hands full with the 7-5 morning-line favorite Spendarella, but I believe she is up to the task. She’s won at a mile on the turf twice, once on soft turf at Penn National and once on firm grass (but ended up being disqualified). Haughty is coming off a win at Saratoga in the Grade II Lake Placid Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, a race that was classified as fast-fast, meaning the speed to the second call (half-mile mark) was over par and so was the final winning time. The second-place finisher in the Lake Placid Stakes, With The Moonlight, has raced three times since then, winning the Group II Cape Verdi (one mile on turf) and the Group II Balanchine Stakes (1⅛ miles on turf) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, and finishing second in the Grade II Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland, a 1 1/16-mile race on the grass.