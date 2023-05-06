The loquacious co-owner, the placid trainer and the Derby favorite

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOUISVILLE — The soundtrack of this Kentucky Derby boasts the voice of Mike Repole, whose larynx counts as one mighty organ. Even among all the larynxes that have peppered 149 years of Derby barns, this New York-bred larynx stands out. It’s not particularly loud, but man, does it have stamina. It can talk, yak, gab, babble, chatter, prattle, articulate, converse, enunciate and describe. It can loose rollicking paragraphs in a tireless torrent, not that this would ever irk anyone trying to chronicle him.

It has resonated this week to those listening and those overhearing near the barn of favored Forte because Repole co-owns Forte, the colt so good his Florida Derby win wreaked sighs because he didn’t dazzle (even if he did persevere). In fact, Repole — who made a fortune making refrigerator shelves iridescent with Vitamin Water, among other ventures — is on one whopping Triple Crown roll. Just last June, his Mo Donegal and Nest finished 1-2 in the Belmont Stakes so that he could fill ears around the giant premises with the joy of the fulfillment of a 40-year daydream while saying also, “I’ll always be Mike from Queens.”

“Listen,” he said Thursday morning, “I have tremendous self-awareness that this is not normal. I work 18-hour days, seven days a week for 30 [years]. My father did the same thing, but he was a waiter. So I don’t take any of this for granted. There’s highs and there’s lows, and it’s a roller coaster, but many people in life don’t even touch the highs that I’ve been given in life. So I said it: If we win this, it’s going to be great. If we lose this, it’s going to be great.

“And I just want to, I — how can you not have fun? I mean, I have nervous energy, but it’s not — it’s not anxiety. It’s not stress. If I have pressure, it’s because I want to see [trainer] Todd Pletcher win this. I want to see Irad Ortiz win this. I want to see [assistant trainer] Amelia Green win this. I want to see the Pletcher barn win this. I feel like [reporters] have been out here for a week. These guys have been out here 365 days a year. I’m tired after three days. How are you guys doing? I got here at 6:30 [a.m.]. These guys got here at 4 o’clock.”

You wonder whether his LeBron of larynxes ever even needs a lozenge. It can go on and go on such a range of topics — the state of horse racing, the recent deaths of four horses at Churchill Downs, minors and social media, the college sports transfer portal, basketball at his alma mater, St. John’s — before coming around to his trainer, that quiet giant Todd Pletcher.

Pletcher, of course, entered 62 horses in 22 of the 23 Derbies held between 2000 and 2022, with Nos. 63, 64 and 65 set to go Saturday, his most formidable lot of all somehow: Forte (six wins in seven races), Tapit Trice (the Blue Grass Stakes winner), and Kingsbarns (the Louisiana Derby winner). In terms of winning, Pletcher has gone 2 for 62, finishing first with Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017) and second twice, third four times and in every position 1 through 20 while hitting ninth seven different times. While 2 for 62 might seem a yucky ratio in other domains, it’s just not all that bad in the preposterously elusive Kentucky Derby.

Besides, Repole has a reminder about that, even if he didn’t refer to Pletcher when he said it: “The biggest thing I could say is people are afraid to fail,” he said. “Every time I fail, I learn something and I get better. You get it right the first time, aw [expletive], that was good, that was easy. I always say to kids, ‘If you’re not failing, you’re not trying hard enough.’ If I fail 30 times, it’s great because I [expletive] got it right 70 times. That means I did 100 things, and I’m focused on the 70. You know what’s worse than 1 for 100? 0 for 0. And too many kids in life want to go 0 for 0.”

Now he’s teamed with co-owner Vincent Viola, who is less loquacious because just about everybody is yet who gave a poignant interview in 2017 telling of how he heard his late father’s voice while watching his Always Dreaming win the Derby. The Repoles and the Violas and the Pletchers and the Ortizes — with jockey Irad Jr. — have this beast who might have impressed them the most even when he didn’t impress most the most. That’s because Forte would not abide a Florida Derby challenge from Mage, who is also entered in this Derby. “To me,” Pletcher said, “what was the most impressive was the last 100 yards. I mean, he came by me at the eighth pole, and he looked beaten. Then if you would have told me at that point he was going to win by a length with his ears pricked, no, couldn’t do that.”

“When he felt that horse,” Ortiz said, “ … he gave me a great feeling like I have some horse. I say, ‘Beautiful!’ Now away he goes. He declare, and he was there for me. He deserves all the credit. He is such a shocker.”

He might be the ultimate in the placid Pletcher’s alliance with the rattling Repole, dating from 2009, which Repole recalls with self-deprecation. “It was right after I had probably the most historic, epic Saratoga meet as an owner,” he said. “It was 2009, and I had 37 starts, and when I say historic and epic, no one’s ever done this: I was 0 for 37. Eight seconds, eight thirds, multiple headaches, stress, anxiety.”

Soon they had Uncle Mo and Stay Thirsty, and the latter finished second in the 2011 Belmont Stakes. “I always say he went from my trainer to my partner to my friend,” Repole said of Pletcher. “Positives are we have a great relationship. Our families have great relationships. Negative: Can’t fire friends. So he treats me a little differently than the other owners, doesn’t give me the time, you know, even though I have a hundred horses, kind of disrespects me in certain ways, you know, curses me out. Everyone sees this vanilla side of him, but I get this bleep-bleep-bleep side of him.”

Repole thinks horse racing could have a “gold mine” future — words you seldom hear — if it could become less inchoate. He thinks it could help itself by explaining itself when it comes to horse deaths, pointing out the low percentages of tragedy and the big percentages of love. (“I just think that it’s happening on this big stage. And it sucks. And it’s terrible. And we should all be upset about it. And we should all want to get better.”)

Not many people can utter the following: “I sold one company to Coke for $4 billion, and 15 years later I sold another company to Coke for $8 billion, so you’re working with a mind that always thinks tomorrow’s going to be better.” Still fewer people with that claim would talk to and ask about and chat up and find out about all manner and levels of humanity and prosperity. It’s a voice that has spiced this Derby, such that if you had been around hearing it up close or over in the distance in mornings, you might conclude that if Forte wins, the Derby museum ought to include a replica of that larynx.

