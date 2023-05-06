Lakers’ defense reasserts control in Game 3 blowout of the Warriors

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James was undaunted after Thursday’s 27-point Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors, stating emphatically that the Los Angeles Lakers were “still the best defensive team in the league” even if their lackadaisical showing might have suggested otherwise. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This hasn’t been a gaudy or blustery postseason for James, who has taken a step back on the court and mostly stuck to cliches in his news conferences. But here his confident declaration proved prophetic as the Lakers cranked up their defensive intensity to claim a 127-97 victory over the Warriors in Game 3 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles, which held Golden State to its fewest points since March 26, will take a 2-1 series lead into Monday’s Game 4.

Though James eased into the action as the Warriors took an early 11-point lead, the Lakers’ stifling defense rattled the defending champions. During a pivotal second-quarter stretch, the Lakers blocked three shots in less than a minute as the Warriors tried in vain to generate offense in the paint.

After the third block, an Anthony Davis swat of Moses Moody, the Warriors forward fell to the court and held Davis’s foot so the Lakers star couldn’t run up the court. The officials gave Moody a flagrant foul and a transition take foul, gifting Los Angeles two free throws and possession. With Los Angeles gathering momentum, Golden State lost its composure and received two technical fouls for arguing with the officials from the bench.

The Lakers put together a momentum-swinging 22-2 run and held the faltering Warriors to a single field goal over a five-minute stretch of the second quarter. Golden State never recovered as Los Angeles cruised to its fourth double-digit victory of the postseason.

“You’re on the road and you’re going against a great team and you know the crowd is going to be into it,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “You’ve got to be more poised than we were. Everything is magnified in the playoffs. A bad stretch can turn into a longer stretch against a team like the Lakers. We let our foot off the gas, and the Lakers took advantage.”

Davis finished with a team-high 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals, outplaying Warriors star Stephen Curry, who posted a team-high 23 points on 9-for-21 shooting.

“I just try to anchor the defense and communicate,” Davis said. “It all starts with me on the back line, talking to guys and voicing my opinion on what we should do defensively and how we should guard certain guys.”

Golden State’s comeback attempts were muffled by serious foul trouble for Draymond Green, who picked up his third foul with more than three minutes remaining in the first half and his fifth foul midway through the third quarter. Green, who had held Davis in check in Game 2, was a nonfactor in Game 3, managing just two points in 23 minutes as Davis controlled the paint on both ends.

“You don’t really get explanations [from the referees] these days,” Green said. “I won’t adapt. I’ll keep playing the same defense I’ve played for 11 years.”

The Lakers were able to rekindle many of the key factors that drove their Game 1 victory, much to the delight of a star-studded crowd that included Adele, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James who announced his college basketball commitment to Southern California earlier Saturday. Davis’s two-way play was central to Los Angeles’s winning formula, as was a 37-17 free throw differential and its ability to hold Golden State to 13 for 44 on three-pointers.

While Kerr stuck with his downsized starting lineup, which featured forward JaMychal Green in place of center Kevon Looney, the group fell into a 9-2 hole and was less dynamic with Draymond Green struggling to create scoring opportunities.

“We wanted to keep a body in front of Draymond,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “Guys just turned it up and dialed it up. The communication was great. The competitive edge was something we talked about between Game 2 and tonight. Our guys were really awesome tonight in terms of their competitiveness, playing a physical, downhill, forceful game.”

Ham countered by shifting guard Austin Reaves onto Curry defensively and turning to backup guard Lonnie Walker IV for his first meaningful minutes of the postseason. Walker’s insertion was intended to add shooting to an attack that dragged in Game 2, but it was the Lakers’ starters who outgunned their Warriors counterparts.

D’Angelo Russell scored all 21 of his points in the first half, including three early three-pointers that got Los Angeles on track.

“They’ve got some of their best defenders guarding [James and Davis],” Russell said. “For me, being aggressive on the back side kind of opens the game up.”

James, who didn’t attempt a shot until nearly 16 minutes into the contest, added 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers responded well to the shift of scenery after returning from the Bay Area, improving to 4-0 at home with a 21.5-point average margin of victory during the postseason. Energy management has been a major theme of the series; James and several of the Warriors stars are deep into their 30s and must play with only one day of rest between games. With that in mind, Kerr pulled his starters with more than nine minutes remaining and the Lakers leading by 26.

It was hard to blame Golden State for waving the white flag, given James looked fresh after resting for the entire fourth quarter of Game 2. During one third-quarter sequence, the 38-year-old hurdled a row of baseline seats while chasing a loose ball and then, moments later, ran out in transition the other way for a spinning layup that helped turn this one into a laugher.

“This is a going to be a battle to the end,” Ham said, cautioning against any overreactions after the teams exchanged blowout wins. “Come Monday, we’re going to have a dogfight on our hands.”

