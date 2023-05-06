Terps come out flat in Big Ten men’s lacrosse tournament title game

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s bid to win a third straight Big Ten men’s lacrosse tournament championship fizzled amid a stagnant attack, miscommunication defensively and other breakdowns in a 14-5 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Homewood Field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The youthful and shorthanded Terrapins (10-5), the No. 3 seed, lost for the second time this season to No. 4 seed Michigan (9-6), which claimed the tournament tile in its first appearance in a Big Ten final and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Eric Spanos, a sophomore attackman, led seventh-ranked Maryland with three goals, and freshman attackman Braden Erksa added two in the reigning national champions’ most lopsided loss of the season. The Terps scored their fewest goals of the year and found the net just once in the second half.

“Silly turnovers. Just not clean,” Coach John Tillman said. “I didn’t love our first shot. It was not a great shot, and we had a couple turnovers, so we had the opportunity to kind of get off to a good start, get into a flow, and I felt like we really never did.”

No. 14 Michigan got five goals from Michael Boehm and four from Bryce Clay in a game it never trailed. Boehm has nine goals this season against Maryland, which was unable to solve Wolverines goalie Hunter Taylor (season-high 14 saves) with regularity.

The Terps fell behind for good late in the first quarter on Clay’s first strike of the game, which gave Michigan a 3-2 lead. Clay scored again less than a minute and a half later, and Peter Thompson’s goal with 52 seconds to play grew the margin to 5-2.

“I don’t know if it’s really sunk in, to be honest with you,” said Wolverines Coach Kevin Conry, who in his sixth season in Ann Arbor has directed Michigan to its first NCAA berth. “We were just walking off [the field] and looking at each other like, ‘Did that just happen?’ ”

Four consecutive goals by Michigan over eight-plus minutes in the second quarter left the Terps trailing 10-4 at halftime. It was the largest halftime deficit of the season by far for Maryland, which trailed by one at the break as it fell, 16-11, to Michigan on Feb. 11 in College Park.

Boehm scored three goals in the second quarter, including two in four seconds to match a Big Ten tournament record. His first with 9:54 to play came from five yards inside the restraining line. Michigan’s Justin Wietfeldt won the ensuing faceoff against Maryland’s Luke Wierman, sprinted toward the goal and delivered a pass to Boehm, who beat freshman goalie Brian Ruppel (eight saves).

Maryland remained without goalie Logan McNaney, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in February. Maryland also was missing, among others, starting close defenseman Ajax Zappitello, who was injured April 22 in a loss to Johns Hopkins.

“A lot of guys’ first time, haven’t played two games in three days,” Terps captain Brett Makar said. “It’s just a different experience for a lot of the young guys we had out there, so it’s really hard to kind of replicate that. You try to put an emphasis on it and tell the guys it’s not an easy thing to play two, let alone win two, especially against a great team like Michigan, but credit to them. They were ready for us.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Michigan goalie shines

Taylor, a freshman, made just his fourth start of the season for the Wolverines and played an entire game for just the second time, but time and again he frustrated Maryland with saves in close quarters.

The former standout at Landon School in Bethesda had five saves in the fourth quarter to blunt any Maryland comeback aspirations. He also ran three-quarters of the field for an unassisted clear that energized Michigan’s bench.

The Wolverines had been using a combination of goalies this season. Conry elected to go with Taylor instead of junior Shane Carr (Severna Park) in the most important game in program history.

“Hunter has been working really, really hard, kind of staying in a really poised position,” Conry said. “One of the best parts about Hunter’s game is Shane Carr’s presence as well, and his support of him.”

Short wait

Tillman and his players indicated they won’t dwell on this loss for long with the NCAA tournament selection show revealing the field of 18 — and Maryland’s opening opponent — at 9:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU). The Terps will watch the show together and begin preparations anew Monday.

“Definitely going forward this is going to be a great learning experience for us,” Makar said. “As a leader, as a captain ... I’ve got to wear it. Anytime we have a game like this, you go to the leadership, and it reflects you. I definitely take this personally, and you’ll definitely see a much more focused and prepared group next week.”

