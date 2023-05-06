Nationals’ miracle comeback is all for naught in 8-7 loss to Diamondbacks

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — There should’ve been music blasting in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse. There should’ve been high-fives between teammates. There should’ve been smiles on the players’ faces. Instead, there was Kyle Finnegan slowly taking off his jersey. There was the sound of the showers drowning out a few quiet conversations at lockers. And there was a feeling of disbelief.

A few moments earlier, it appeared the Nationals had snatched an improbable victory from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Then it slipped right through their fingers.

Finnegan allowed a solo homer on the first pitch he threw to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the ninth inning, knotting the score. Five batters later, Finnegan walked in the winning run as the Nationals fell, 8-7, for an exceedingly frustrating defeat.

“I can’t say enough of what our team did,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “Behind like that and coming back — it shows a lot of fight, a lot of character of our ballclub. And you got a team over there that’s fighting back. We made it a battle. At the end, we couldn’t hold the lead. We got to come back tomorrow and do it again.”

Handed an unexpected 7-6 lead, Finnegan threw 17 pitches. Just eight were strikes.

“That one hurts because we made such a great comeback,” he said. “The guys did everything you could ask for to win a tough game like that, and I just wasn’t able to do my job tonight.”

Finnegan’s despair was quite the contrast from the uplifting emotion of the top half of the inning, when Washington erased a four-run deficit and took the lead on Lane Thomas’s two-run homer. The Nationals came streaming out of the dugout, screaming at Thomas as he ambled down the first base line after capping an unlikely rally.

Washington had seemed destined for a second road loss in as many days after Carl Edwards Jr. allowed the go-ahead run on a Ketel Marte single in the seventh and Mason Thompson gave up three more runs in the eighth. But suddenly the Nationals, who are last in the National League in home runs, conjured some power when they needed it most.

Keibert Ruiz, who entered the game on an 0-for-16 skid, hit what seemed like a meaningless solo homer to start the ninth, cutting the deficit to 6-3. It seemed even more meaningless after Arizona’s Scott McGough recorded back-to-back outs. But then Alex Call walked, which prompted the Diamondbacks (19-14) to bring in left-hander Andrew Chafin. Michael Chavis singled to send Call to third, then advanced to second on defensive indifference. Ildemaro Vargas slapped a two-run single to cut the deficit to 6-5 before Thomas’s stunning blast to left-center put the Nationals (13-20) ahead.

But as Washington proved earlier in the inning, nothing is guaranteed until the final out. After Gurriel’s tying blast, a single, a walk, a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Pavin Smith, who trotted 90 feet to first base when Finnegan missed with a 3-1 sinker.

“I gave ourselves a chance to win, and that’s all you can do,” Thomas said. “That’s why I was excited but, like I said, still early in the season. [Finnegan] will have plenty of chances to go out there. I think everybody here has confidence in that guy every day.”

Before the ninth-inning drama, Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore racked up nine strikeouts and kept the game close.

In the sixth, after he had surrendered the lead, he blew a 97-mph fastball past Nick Ahmed with runners on second and third. Then, he fired a 95-mph fastball past Gabriel Moreno to end the inning and keep the score tied.

Gore, often stoic on the mound, yelled as he spun around on his plant leg, knowing he had escaped danger. That sixth inning encapsulated his game: He had to ignore what had happened previously and focus on the task at hand. The Diamondbacks had eight hits and a walk against him, but he limited them to two runs.

Gore threw a center-cut curveball to Emmanuel Rivera in the first inning. Then he put his glove in the air, signaling he wanted the next ball from the umpire. He had no desire to watch the previous one he threw sail into the seats in left, giving Arizona an early lead.

Gore allowed at least one hit in each of his first four innings, forcing him to throw from the stretch frequently. But just about each time he found himself in a bind, he was able to wiggle his way out of the jam.

The Nationals gave him the lead in the fourth thanks to a two-run double by Ruiz. But after Stone Garrett singled and stole a base, Washington couldn’t drive Ruiz or him home.

Issues on the base paths didn’t help the cause: Thomas got thrown out that inning trying to advance to second on a ball in the dirt, and Victor Robles was caught stealing in the third. Robles started in center field but was replaced by Call in the fourth after exiting with a back injury. Martinez said he would see how Robles feels Sunday.

Gore’s command of his breaking pitches — especially his slider — wavered later in the game. In the sixth, he spiked a slider with runners on the corners, allowing Gurriel to score on a wild pitch to tie it. But he recovered to strike out Ahmed and Moreno, showing how effective he can be when he stays around the strike zone.

Gore kept the Nationals in the game, and somehow they found a way to come all the way back. It still wasn’t enough.

“Tough loss, but we competed,” he said. “We’re going to be fine. We’re in these games. We’re just learning how to win. It’s another step, and we’ve done a good job of that lately. And we just lost a close one.”

Here’s what else to know about Washington’s loss:

Candelario hospitalized

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario was taken to a hospital Friday night after feeling ill following the first game of the series, a 3-1 loss. He remained at the hospital overnight and, after his tests came back clear, was diagnosed with dehydration. He was released from the hospital Saturday morning.

Martinez said Candelario didn’t experience any symptoms during Friday’s loss, but he felt dizzy afterward. He remained in the training room until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

Candelario had been the only Nationals player to start every game this season; Chavis started at third in his place Saturday. Shortstop CJ Abrams also started the night on the bench; Martinez called it a rest day. Vargas filled in, committing an error in the eighth as Thompson struggled before adding a clutch hit in the ninth. Abrams pinch-ran for him and remained in the game for the bottom half.

