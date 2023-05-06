Nationals can’t overcome mental errors in series-opening loss to Diamondbacks

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — In the fourth inning of Friday’s matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, a pair of miscalculations proved be the difference in the outcome of the Nationals’ 3-1 loss. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The first error in judgment unfolded when Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno hit a line drive at Josiah Gray that bounced off the Nationals starter’s glove with a runner on first. Gray thought he had enough time to throw out lead runner Dominic Fletcher to start a double play, but catcher Keibert Ruiz signaled for Gray to throw to first. Once Gray decided against throwing to second, he fired the ball to Dominic Smith at first, but the throw sailed wide.

“I just rushed and if I could go back, I would take two more seconds to set my feet,” Gray said. “But can’t do that so just have to learn from it and take two more seconds when that play happens again.”

Suddenly, Gray had runners on the corners with no outs. A strikeout and a walk from Gray followed before Josh Rojas hit a high chopper toward shortstop CJ Abrams. Abrams fielded it and tried to beat Geraldo Perdomo to second base instead of throwing to first. Though the play was initially ruled an out, it was overturned and the Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead. Arizona quickly added another run on a Ketel Marte sac fly on the next at-bat.

“It’s a learning mode for both of them,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I think at that point, when you don’t field the ball clean, you just come up and try to get the out at first. CJ should’ve just came through the ball and just got an out. We’re just looking for an out to stay out of the big inning.”

The two plays served as a small reminder of a young team that still needs to focus on the fundamentals — something they’ve done well as of late. But on Friday, they couldn’t overcome the small miscues. Before that, Luis García opened the game with a solo shot that curved just inside the left field pole to give Gray an early 1-0 cushion.

Gray entered May following an encouraging April that saw him post a 1.57 ERA over his past five starts. After his previous start, Gray expressed his desire to carry that momentum into this month. But Gray characterized his outing on Friday as “all right.”

Gray struck out three hitters over his first two innings, effectively mixing his four-seam fastball and his slider while navigating a few base runners. But his first mistake came in the third when he threw a center-cut fastball to Corbin Carroll. Carroll deposited the pitch into the left field seats to tie the game at 1. The homer was only the fifth Gray has allowed this season after leading the league in homers (38) allowed a year ago.

The Diamondbacks collected six hits in the first four innings, but the damage was minimal. Gray allowed a double to Christian Walker in the fifth inning, but avoided further damage by stranding Walker to end the inning. Gray’s outing, one in which he didn’t get nearly as many swings and misses as normal (nine whiffs in 47 swings), was over after five innings.

Arizona didn’t have a hit for the remainder of the game, allowing Washington’s offense ample opportunities to take the momentum back, but it could not come through. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly threw 92 pitches over seven innings and struck out 10. Martinez said Kelly stayed around the strike zone and didn’t give the Nationals many good pitches to swing at — and when he did, the Nationals couldn’t pounce on the few chances.

“Yeah, he was hitting his spots,” Martinez said. “He mixed his pitches up. He didn’t give us much to hit. He had good stuff — good cutter, good change-up, threw his fastball to all four quadrants. It was tough tonight.”

Harvey, Finnegan get night off

When the Nationals took the field for warmups before the game, Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan didn’t throw with the rest of the relievers. On Thursday, Harvey and Finnegan both pitched for the third straight day as the Nationals earned a series victory against the Chicago Cubs. The decision to pitch them, though, probably left Martinez with a shortened bullpen for Friday’s series opener.

Erasmo Ramirez and Hobie Harris combined for three scoreless innings in the loss.

Injury updates

Corey Dickerson, who has been sidelined for over a month with a left calf strain, increased his running intensity and was seen during batting practice running the bases with trainers watching nearby. Chad Kuhl was placed on the injured list earlier this week with right foot metatarsalgia, but is playing catch without any increased soreness. Martinez said he hoped Kuhl could throw a light bullpen soon.

Carter Kieboom played nine innings at third base Thursday to begin a rehab assignment with Class AA Harrisburg Thursday. He was the designated hitter on Friday and went 1 for 3. Sean Doolittle threw an inning on Thursday and Martinez said Doolittle felt good. Martinez said the team is treating Doolittle’s return like an extended spring training and wants to build Doolittle up to throw on back-to-back days.

