On a nearly perfect afternoon, the Spirit scores a 3-1 win over San Diego

The stage was set for the Washington Spirit: a nationally televised home match, a scenic afternoon, a season-best crowd and an undefeated record on the line. The conditions were perfect for a memorable early-season match, and the Spirit rose to the occasion with a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Wave on Saturday before 12,232 at Audi Field. The win improved Washington, one of just two undefeated teams remaining in the NWSL entering the day, to 3-0-3.

The breakthrough moment came from forward Trinity Rodman in the 55th minute, when she raced past the back line to catch up to a through ball from Ashley Sanchez. Alone with the goalkeeper, Rodman calmly slotted the ball into the right side of the net.

Who else?!



Trinity Rodman slots home the opener for Washington Spirit on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/VM2baSiNb6 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 6, 2023

“When you’re dribbling or playing, you can’t hear anyone screaming,” Rodman said. “But when that goal happens, it’s just like ‘boom!’ It’s crazy. It’s such a relief to hear that noise after you do something great, and it makes us feel so supported.”

The young duo connected again 15 minutes later, this time with Rodman feeding Sanchez from the left side. Sanchez caught the cross with her left foot and sent it curling into the top left corner of the net.

A work of art 🎨



Trinity Rodman sets it up and Ashley Sanchez finishes beautifully to double the Spirit's lead!



📺: @CBS pic.twitter.com/adnR1F0h7Y — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 6, 2023

By the time Paige Metayer headed in a corner kick in the 79th minute to push the lead to 3-0, Audi Field was a sea of sunbathing, rally towel-waving fans.

“The atmosphere out there was incredible,” said Metayer, a Spirit newcomer who scored her first professional goal. “And it became such a whirlwind for me when that ball hit the back of the net.”

Before the second-half fireworks, halftime brought a feeling of missed opportunity after the Spirit had played an entertaining but frustrating first 45 minutes. Washington generated five shots on goal before San Diego (3-3-0) could muster one but went into the break with nothing to show for it.

Perhaps the best chance of the half came when Rodman received a lofted pass on the left side of the box in the 22nd minute. In one motion, she knocked the ball down and made a swift turn, sending her defender to the turf and drawing a gasp from the crowd. Suddenly in space, she slid a cross to an open Sanchez in front of the goal, but Sanchez sent it just wide. It was an opportunity squandered and a glimpse of what was to come.

“Our team is so good at fixing things at halftime,” Rodman said. “We talk about just the littlest details and do such a good job of coming out strong. … When we missed those chances in the first half, we were learning what not to do.”

Alex Morgan pulls one back for the Wave!



📺: @CBS pic.twitter.com/VcCfVfvnoE — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 6, 2023

It was mostly a quiet afternoon for U.S. national team star Alex Morgan of the Wave. With Washington controlling the run of play, San Diego struggled to create momentum. In the 90th minute, as Washington worked to drain the clock, Morgan scored off a rebound to get San Diego on the board.

But that was far too little to ruin Washington’s afternoon.

“It was a special day,” Spirit Coach Mark Parsons said. “It’s been 10 years for me in this league, and there are only a few games I can count on my hands that have felt like this. This one feels really good.”

