Max Verstappen picks off foes, wins Miami Grand Prix in dominant fashion

Reminding the world that he is still very much the man to beat in Formula One, Max Verstappen submitted a dominant performance Sunday and won the Miami Grand Prix. Verstappen started in ninth place after an error in qualifying but quickly began picking off rivals as he hunted down Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Pérez, who had won the pole after getting his second win of the season last week in Azerbaijan. After Pérez’s Lap 20 pit stop allowed Verstappen to take the lead, the Dutchman held it for 25 more laps while the hard tires with which he started helped him become the last driver to bring his car into pit row. Verstappen’s pit stop gave the lead back to Pérez, but only for two laps.

Just 1.5 seconds behind following his pit stop, Verstappen then used his much fresher tires to steadily make up ground, and he regained a lead in Lap 47 that he would not relinquish. The reigning two-time F1 driver champion has now won both editions of the Miami Grand Prix, which made its debut on the F1 calendar last year.

“Winning a race from being ninth is always very satisfying,” Verstappen said after the race.

Between Verstappen and Pérez, the powerhouse Red Bull squad has won all five F1 races this season. The two split the first four, and the win in Baku last week by Pérez brought the 33-year-old to within six points of Verstappen in the driver standings. With a win over Verstappen on Sunday — or a more unlikely scenario in which neither won but Pérez finished several places ahead — the latter could have become the first Mexican driver since 1967 to take a lead in the F1 standings. Instead, Verstappen was able to extend his lead, with both Red Bull drivers well ahead of anyone else.

F1 2023 Drivers Standings:



P1) Verstappen -> 119

P2) Pérez -> 105

P3) Alonso -> 75

P4) Hamilton -> 56

P5) Sainz -> 44

P6) Russell -> 40

P7) Leclerc -> 34

P8) Stroll -> 27

P9) Norris -> 10

P10 Gasly -> 8 — formularacers (@formularacers_) May 7, 2023

After briefly slipping to 10th off the starting line, Verstappen moved up to sixth by Lap 4 and into fourth by Lap 9. Making adroit use of his DRS (drag reduction system) button — and taking advantage of rivals perhaps resigned to getting passed by Verstappen at some point and thus doing little to defend their positions against him — he was all the way into second by the 15th lap of 57.

“It was a clean race,” Verstappen said. “I could pick the cars off one by one, and stay out a little longer on the hard tires.”

LAP 47/57



WHEEL-TO-WHEEL!



Verstappen seizes the lead from team mate Perez at Turn 1 ⚔️#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ENxOTFa8L9 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023

Following his second-place finish, Pérez pointed to tire strategy as among the key factors in the outcome. He called the medium-compound tires with which he started the race “really poor — worse than expected” and said they “compromised my pace.” Pérez also congratulated Verstappen for a “well-deserved win.”

Off the start, Pérez held a lead that he took comfortably over Fernando Alonso, the 41-year-old veteran whose resurgent season has now included four podium finishes — all in third place — in the five races. A two-time F1 champion who hasn’t won a race on the circuit in 10 years, Alonso said that having exceeded his own early expectations, he was now hungry for another first-place finish, but he described the two Red Bull teams as “unbreakable” and “super fast.”

With Pérez starting and staying at the front and Verstappen quickly catching up, Alonso said he had “a little bit of a lonely race today,” given no one else behind him mounted much of a challenge. At one point, when he congratulated Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll for a great move at a different part of the track, it appeared Alonso was watching a stadium video monitor while racing.

With one lap to go, Verstappen put an exclamation point on his victory by turning in the fastest lap of any driver on the day. That gave him a bonus point, adding to his expanded standings lead over Pérez.

George Russell, who started sixth, finished fourth while fellow Brit and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made up seven places to finish sixth. In between them was Carlos Sainz, who began the race in third position on the grid.

Finishing last out of the 20 drivers was Logan Sargeant, a 22-year-old rookie for Williams Racing and the first American to race in Formula One since Alexander Rossi in 2015. The Miami locale made for something of a homecoming for Sargeant, who grew up in nearby Fort Lauderdale. In fact, it was Sargeant’s first time competing in his home country as a professional, after he left at a young age to train in Europe. In what may ultimately have proven a disappointing showing Sunday, he began at the back of the grid, had to pit after just three laps because of damage to his front wing and ended one lap short of the full 57.

The race unfolded at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit staged around the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Miami Dolphins play home games.

There will be two more U.S. races this year: in Austin in October and at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. North American cities will also host Formula One in June (Montreal) and October (Mexico City).

