James Harden hits all the right notes as 76ers win Game 4 to knot series

PHILADELPHIA — On his ride to the arena Sunday afternoon, James Harden felt his phone buzzing, and it was a text message from Philadelphia 76ers Coach Doc Rivers. Expecting motivational words, Harden was stunned that he not only received a song, but a gospel song by Tasha Cobbs Leonard called “You Know My Name.” Harden is well known for his association with rappers — his friend Lil Baby was in attendance Sunday afternoon — but he wanted to see what kind of vibe his coach was on and told his boys in the car to play it.

After listening to the eight-minute song, Harden still wasn’t quite sure what Rivers was trying to tell him, but it put him in a good place before a pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. For nearly two days Harden had to block out the noise about how his passivity — and seeming inability to be an elite performer alongside Joel Embiid — was hurting the 76ers.

But in a game he deemed a must-win, Harden sent a reminder that Embiid isn’t the only player on Philadelphia’s roster with MVP hardware at home. He led the 76ers to a 116-115 overtime victory to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at two wins apiece. Harden scored a game-high 42 points, including the winning three-pointer from the right corner with 19 seconds remaining.

“James Harden was James Harden,” Rivers said afterward, in case anyone was unfamiliar with his name — or confused by the message he hoped to send with the song.

The question at the opening tip: Which Harden was going to show up? The one who scored 45 points in the 76ers’ stunning victory without Embiid in the first game of this series? Or the one who greeted Embiid’s arrival to this series by looking indecisive and inaccurate in scoring a combined 28 points, while missing 23 of 28 shots, in the next two defeats? Desperation brought out a more assertive Harden, who nearly matched his scoring output from the previous two games with 21 points in the first half.

“I’m always motivated and fired up. It’s just things don’t always turn out how I would like them to,” said Harden, who added eight rebounds and nine assists. “I’m a competitor. I always want to win. I always want to do things to contribute to winning. That’s just me. It’s no days off with that. Whether I have 40-something or 18, I always want to win the game. It’s simple.”

The 76ers are attempting to go where they’ve never been with Embiid, and the Celtics are seeking a return to the conference finals, where they’ve become a mainstay with the all-star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. With Harden hitting step-back jumpers and controlling the game like a yo-yo, Philadelphia got out to a 16-point lead late in the second period. But the Celtics kept chipping away and started to take advantage as Tatum recovered from an 0-for-7 start from the floor and Embiid began to labor from logging heavy minutes on an injured right knee.

Embiid finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds but admittedly “lost my lift” in the fourth quarter. Al Horford (10 points) blocked Embiid three times, including twice on jumpers, and had a driving dunk that put Boston ahead 98-96. The Celtics extended their lead to five on a Malcolm Brogdon three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining, but Harden and P.J. Tucker, longtime teammates in Houston, refused to let the 76ers bow out unceremoniously. Harden hit a finger roll. Tucker converted a three-point play on a putback, and then Harden forced overtime with a driving floater.

“We’re in a bar fight,” Rivers said. “We’ve got to keep slugging. This is the way it’s going to be.”

Rivers said no one should expect to see the MVP version of Harden who resided in Houston. That version dominated the ball, dribbled to his heart’s content and dictated who took the shots that he didn’t. That style was great for regular season production but also led to playoff flameouts.

One of the reasons he left the Rockets for Brooklyn and later Philadelphia is because the burden of carrying them became unbearable. Harden’s frustration comes when he wants to do more but establishing Embiid’s dominance inside is the better option. Embiid said he has tried to help Harden be himself and had no problem giving up the ball in the closing seconds of overtime Sunday, when Brown (23 points) left Harden all alone in the corner to join Tatum on a double team. Harden has the ball in his hands too much to thrive in catch-and-shoot situations, but he made the Celtics pay for the disrespect.

“As soon as I saw JB help, that was an easy play. I’ve got to trust my guys. Great shot,” Embiid said, adding that Harden “was fantastic.”

With a chance to steal the game and go up 3-1 in the series, Tatum (24 points, 18 rebounds) drove inside but delivered the ball too late for guard Marcus Smart to get off a shot in time. The sellout crowd responded with arm-raising, ear-piercing bedlam.

The win had added meaning for Harden, who saved his best home performance in a 76ers uniform for a game in which he invited John Hao, a Michigan State student whom he befriended after Hao was paralyzed in a campus shooting this year.

“He’s my good-luck charm,” Harden said. “It’s a lot of nonsense going on in this world. I hope I was able to give him that light and that smile that he needs.”

As for the song, Harden left the postgame news conference still confused about why Rivers sent it to him. It was the first time Rivers had ever texted him music. But the song’s lyrics include “No fire can burn me, no battle can turn me, no mountain can stop me.” All Harden could conclude was this: “Got to be good juju with his song. I guess it worked.”

While listening to Harden discuss the song, Tucker looked over and jokingly said that, before Game 5, “You better play it again.”

