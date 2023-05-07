Nationals’ Stone Garrett, back in Arizona, remembers his big-league shot

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — During the 2021 season Arizona Diamondbacks director of pro scouting Jason Parks received a call from Josh Barfield, the team’s director of player development. Barfield was looking to add a player at Class AA who could fill in at first base and play some outfield. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Parks searched for what he calls an “organization guy.” In other words, a player who could provide some depth and provide a boost to the clubhouse. What he wasn’t necessarily expecting was a top prospect who would eventually become a major leaguer.

Brett West, one of the Diamondbacks’ professional scouts, had recommended Stone Garrett a few times before to Parks. West was previously the assistant director of player development with the Miami Marlins, who drafted Garrett as an eighth-round pick in 2014. But Garrett seemed to be nearing the end of his career after being granted free agency by the Marlins in 2020. He was selling real estate and thinking about maybe giving independent ball a shot.

Parks, who had previously been lukewarm with West regarding Garrett, finally agreed to give Garrett a shot because of his ability to make a positive impact on a clubhouse. Garrett responded with 25 home runs at Class AA Amarillo. So the Diamondbacks re-signed him to a better deal for the 2022 season and he just kept hitting.

“Still thought he was more of an organizational guy,” Parks said. “But now we knew the makeup was good. Now he was an organizational asset, it’s a win for everybody. Later on that season, I started to hear some things, ‘You know, you should go in and watch Stone again. Stone looks like he might be more than an org guy at this point.’”

Garrett hit 28 homers for Class AAA Reno in 2022, enough to earn a big league call-up by the end of the season. But the Diamondbacks have a deep, young outfield headlined by Corbin Carroll, so they designated Garrett for assignment last offseason. The Nationals picked him up and although Garrett didn’t make the Opening Day roster, he was recalled on April 2 to replace the injured Corey Dickerson.

Garrett, 27, has grown accustomed to making the most of limited opportunities. He hit 11 for 23 (.478) in his first six games and embraces playing with the same mind-set he had when he got that 2021 shot with the Diamondbacks.

“I love that feeling,” Garrett said. “If I could have that feeling on the field every single day — it’s hard to channel some days than others — but if I could have that feeling back against the wall every single day, I would.”

After the Marlins let Garrett go, Garrett received a message from a former Marlins minor league video coordinator. Garrett asked him if he knew of any teams in need of an outfielder. The video coordinator got in contact with West, who recommended Garrett play first base.

Barfield remembers getting to spring training in 2021 and having staff members around him ask who the new coach was in reference to Garrett, who cut such a muscular figure that many didn’t believe he was a player.

When Barfield saw Garrett’s swing, he was reminded of Giancarlo Stanton in that there’s very minimal movement in both.

Garrett previously had a one-handed finish to his swing, leading to weaker contact and an inability to keep his bat in the zone long enough. Ahead of a doubleheader, A pair of Garrett’s hitting coaches at Amarillo suggested he try a two-handed swing.

“I was like ‘Yeah, why not?’” Garrett said. “I have nothing to lose. I signed as a free agent. So I tried it, I hit two homers — one in the first doubleheader game and one in the second. So obviously I was going to stick with it. The power showed off immediately.”

Garrett hit 53 home runs over two seasons in the Diamondbacks’ minor league system. He showed flashes of success in 27 games in the big leagues, hitting .276 with four homers and eight doubles. The knock on Garrett — which has also shown up with the Nationals — is his strikeout numbers. He had more strikeouts last season (27) than hits (21). His chase rate this year is 39.7 percent, well above the league average of 28.4, per Baseball Savant. He’s also 2 for 23 in his last seven starts after opening the season strong.

Even though the Diamondbacks let him go, Barfield and Parks said that they root for Garrett from a distance. Garrett will have to continue to refine his game if he wants to become an every day big leaguer, but they both believe he has the ability to do it.

“He wasn’t designed to play a whole lot, we had a lot of prospects on the team that he was on that year,” Barfield said. “And he was kind of brought in to back those guys up and play sparingly. But every time he got an opportunity, at first it was like twice a week. Then it turned into three times a week. Then it was playing every day. He just continued to put up numbers … He was a unheralded free agent. So when you come into an organization, you really have to earn everything you get and he did that.”

