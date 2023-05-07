Nick Gilbert, son of Cavs owner and noted draft lottery talisman, dies at 26

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became familiar to NBA fans as a bowtie-wearing talisman for Cleveland in the draft lottery, died at 26. The Cavaliers confirmed in an announcement Sunday that Nick Gilbert died of complications related to neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1), a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow along nerves and can affect the brain, skeleton and skin. An announcement from the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Michigan, where the Gilberts live, said the 26-year-old “died peacefully at home surrounded by family.”

“Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life,” the Cavaliers said. “Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

It is with heavy hearts that we join the Gilbert family and the Rock Family of Companies in mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, who passed away yesterday from complications related to Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1). pic.twitter.com/naLti19e2l — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 7, 2023

Dan Gilbert had discussed his young son’s condition during the 2011 draft lottery, at which Nick Gilbert first represented the Cavaliers. They went on to defy steep odds and won the No. 1 pick, which they used to select Kyrie Irving.

“Nick has never complained a single time about the bad card he was dealt, and instead, chooses to focus on all that is good and exciting around him,” his dad said around that time. “He is an example of perseverance, determination and life the way it should be lived. Nick is my personal hero.”

When asked on TV at the 2011 lottery about his lifelong battle against NF1 and efforts to help other children with tumors, Gilbert famously replied: “Well, I mean, what’s not to like?”

“I’m the oldest of five. I have a good life,” he continued. “I’m going through this disease, but I’m going through it well. I’m getting better. Research is [increasing], with all the money people are donating. Yeah, everything’s going good, I guess.”

Gilbert returned to represent the Cavaliers several more times, and he frequently attended the team’s home games. Cleveland also won the draft lottery in 2013 and 2014, leading to moves that helped the team lure LeBron James back and win its first NBA title in 2016.

Offering their “deepest condolences to the Gilbert and [Cavaliers] family on the passing of Nick Gilbert,” the Cleveland Browns called him “a true inspiration to the Cleveland sports community and beyond.”

“Your passion for the Cavs, infectious smile and signature bow tie will never be forgotten,” the NFL team added. “May you rest in peace.”

Rest easy king! You brought so much Joy to everyone you encountered! Sending blessing to the Gilbert family! ✊🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6gOzUn54Bz — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) May 7, 2023

The family’s deep ties to Detroit, where Dan Gilbert’s Rocket Mortgage company is headquartered, were reflected in a message Sunday from the mayor of that city, who wrote that he and his wife were “devastated this morning by the news that Dan and Jennifer Gilbert lost their beautiful son, Nick.”

“Nick inspired people everywhere with his bravery and brought joy to everyone he met,” Mayor Mike Duggan wrote on Twitter. “All of Detroit has the Gilbert family in our prayers today.”

In 2017, the Gilberts established a nonprofit organization, NF Forward, to support research into neurofibromatosis. The Cavaliers said in October they were partnering with that organization as well as with the Children’s Tumor Foundation to dedicate the team’s 2022-23 season to Nick Gilbert and others suffering from the condition.

“Nick has spent the last year facing some of his toughest challenges, requiring multiple surgeries that left him hospitalized for more than a month,” the team said at the time.

As part of the Cavaliers’ campaign this season, multiple Cleveland games served as fundraising events, and players wore a bow tie emblem on warmup jackets.

