Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur in radio appearance

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins issued an apology Monday for having used a “completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase” in a radio appearance. The university said it does not condone his language and is reviewing the situation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Earlier in the day, during an interview with a Cincinnati radio station, Huggins twice used a homophobic slur. The former University of Cincinnati coach was recalling a years-ago Bearcats matchup with Xavier University in which, he said, Musketeers fans threw “rubber penises on the floor.”

After a radio host joked that it was “transgender night” at the arena, another asked Huggins to confirm that the incident occurred in an installment of the “Crosstown Shootout,” Cincinnati’s annual rivalry game against Xavier.

“What it was,” Huggins replied, “was all those f--s, those Catholic f--s.”

After some laughs but mostly silence for a moment from the radio hosts, the 69-year-old Huggins added, “They were envious they didn’t have one.”

⚠️ Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/JTftGx9rQE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2023

In his subsequent statement, shared by West Virginia basketball, Huggins said: “Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here.

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended,” he continued, “as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati community, and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

West Virginia’s athletics department said in a statement that the coach’s comments were “insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values.”

“West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously,” it added. “The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”

A native of Morgantown, W.Va., and a former Mountaineers player, Huggins has coached the team for 16 seasons, including a Final Four run in 2010. Before that, he coached Cincinnati for 16 seasons, with one year at Kansas State in between the two lengthy stints.

Including five years at Akron, where Huggins made his Division I coaching debut, he has amassed a total record of 863-389 at college’s highest level. The retirement in March of Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim left Huggins with the most wins among active Division I men’s coaches. He was inducted last year into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Huggins’s comments Monday reminded many of a scandal involving former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman, who used the same slur on air during a 2020 game telecast. Brennaman, a veteran play-by-play man who had also called NFL and national college football games, was immediately suspended and resigned shortly thereafter.

As some noted after Huggins’s comments went viral, he had shared a tweet in 2020 thanking Brennaman for coming to Morgantown and speaking with the Mountaineers several weeks after the announcer resigned.

“His message isn’t one of excuses but one of accountability,” Huggins wrote of Brennaman then. “It takes courage to confront mistakes head on and I believe our guys learned that from his time with us.”

