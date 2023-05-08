Colts ask NFL to look into whether Washington tampered with Andrew Luck

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Indianapolis Colts have asked the NFL to look into possible tampering involving the Washington Commanders and retired quarterback Andrew Luck, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The Colts’ request follows a report that the Commanders considered Luck as a quarterback option last season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Luck, a four-time Pro Bowl selection in six seasons with the Colts, retired abruptly from the NFL just before the 2019 season at age 29, describing himself then as “exhausted” from dealing with injuries. The Colts continue to hold his NFL rights.

Under league rules, his contract rolls over, and he would remain under contract to the Colts if he were to resume his career. He never has given any indication that he plans to return to the NFL, but any team interested in attempting to convince him otherwise first would have to receive permission from the Colts.

The Commanders did not contact Luck, his father or his uncle who has served as his agent, according to a person within Luck’s camp.

Advertisement

However, a person familiar with the Colts’ position said the team wants the NFL to determine whether there was improper contact through intermediaries. The Colts do not want the situation to be dismissed without being properly investigated, according to that person.

The Commanders and the NFL declined to comment.

ESPN reported over the weekend that the Commanders had “even phoned the retired Andrew Luck” in 2022 before they traded for Carson Wentz. A subsequent version of ESPN’s report said the Commanders had “even phoned about retired Andrew Luck.”

If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise - it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 8, 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay responded Sunday on social media.

“If any NFL Team, attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him) … to play for their Franchise — it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,” Irsay wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Advertisement

In August, the NFL suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft choices after concluding that the Dolphins committed tampering violations involving quarterback Tom Brady and Sean Payton, the former Super Bowl-winning coach for the New Orleans Saints now with the Denver Broncos.

The league suspended Ross through mid-October, temporarily removed him from all league committees and fined him $1.5 million. The Dolphins lost their first-round pick in last month’s NFL draft and a third-round selection next year.

The Colts’ request comes with the NFL and team owners considering potential approval of Josh Harris’s tentative $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Commanders from Daniel Snyder. Irsay said in October that the owners should seriously consider voting to remove Snyder from ownership of the Commanders.

GiftOutline Gift Article