The Cubs bet on veterans needing a jolt. They bet on the Cubs, too.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Trey Mancini was looking for a new team this offseason, the first-time free agent was not exactly hunting from a position of maximum leverage. He slumped after being traded to the Houston Astros — one of those brutal, relentless slumps that transforms even infield hits into godsends. So the 31-year-old needed a fresh start. And something about the Chicago Cubs — something he couldn’t put into words — made him think Wrigley Field was the place to find it.

“Well, along with that, they were the most interested team — I’m not going to lie,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot else going on.”

Mancini wasn’t the only veteran needing a reboot who found his way to Chicago. Fallen 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger figured he would give the Cubs a try. San Diego castoff Eric Hosmer landed there, too. Catcher Tucker Barnhart, a coveted presence behind the plate, signed up to share time with Yan Gomes.

Advertisement

The Cubs also made splashier offseason signings to bolster their core of Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom and Nico Hoerner. They gave Dansby Swanson $177 million over seven years. They added Jameson Taillon to a rotation that relies heavily on veterans Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly, who have found better versions of themselves on the North Side.

But as they tried to reemerge as contenders, to finally move forward from that long-gone 2016 World Series core, the Cubs seemed particularly willing to take chances on players who had not been their best selves in recent years. Those players, perhaps out of necessity, seemed particularly willing to take a chance on them.

“I think the Cubs have gotten a really high reputation for the infrastructure of their front office, the data, technology. Plus [Manager David] Ross and the coaching staff, they know this is a place they’re going to be comfortable,” Smyly said. “They know they’re going to get the best information to revive their career or put themselves in the best position to succeed. I know that’s how I felt when I came here, that it was easy to start progressing instead of plateauing.”

So far, the Cubs seem to be progressing, too. They are seventh in the majors in OPS and fourth in ERA. At 17-17 and in third place, they are 2½ games behind the plummeting Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Central, looking more well rounded than the Milwaukee Brewers and distancing themselves from the free-falling St. Louis Cardinals. Despite notching just three wins in their past 10 games, they look more immune to chaos than younger contenders — the product, Barnhart and others said, of having so many players and coaches in the organization who have been through those struggles before.

Advertisement

“The ups and the downs you feel during the season, when you have a coaching staff that has been there and experienced those ups and downs, it provides a safe space, in a way, to let yourself go through those,” Barnhart said. “You don’t feel like you have to panic when they do happen — because they are going to happen, obviously.”

Comfort, veterans said, is the thing the Cubs offer in larger doses than most.

Smyly signed with the Cubs ahead of the 2018 season, which he missed while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He pitched for four teams from 2019 to 2021, finishing 2021 with a 4.48 ERA and a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves. He signed again with the Cubs before the 2022 season, then made at least 20 starts with an ERA under 3.50 for the first time since 2014. This year, he is pitching to a 3.05 ERA and nearly had a perfect game last month before a freak run-in with Gomes ended that bid in memorably brutal fashion in the eighth inning.

THIS is how Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends??? pic.twitter.com/AHaiPZ0pA7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2023

“This offseason, I didn’t want to sign anywhere else,” said Smyly, whose teammates now wear T-shirts commemorating the history-changing collision. “I was just having so much fun.”

Advertisement

Mancini hasn’t exactly exploded in Chicago, but he is hitting .264 with three homers — better, at least, than late last year. Hosmer has struggled, so much so that when the Cubs called up prospect Matt Mervis last week, fans wondered whether the first baseman and long-heralded clubhouse presence might be the one to go. Hosmer is still on the roster — he was the designated hitter in Sunday’s 5-4, 14-inning loss to Miami as Mervis handled first base — despite hitting below his career averages and struggling to elevate the ball.

But Bellinger seems to have rediscovered the flow he lost in Los Angeles. He is hitting .300 with seven homers and a .935 OPS, best among Cubs regulars.

“I think the fun part is you don’t have to treat veteran players any different than a first-year minor league player. You can look at the relationship with the player as a partnership,” General Manager Carter Hawkins said. “Everybody ultimately owns their own career. I think about me — what would I want to be my best self professionally or personally? All the information that would help make good decisions and someone to guide us along the way.”

Advertisement

The process is not infallible. Jason Heyward seemed forever removed from his best days as he hit .211 with a .606 OPS for the Cubs in 2021 and 2022. This year, he has rejuvenated his career with the Dodgers. And Hosmer has yet to show signs of recovery, but the Cubs did not build this roster counting on those veterans to reemerge as superstars.

“I think from a front-office perspective we’re probably looking more at the 50th-percentile outcome as you’re trying to make overall decisions,” Hawkins said. “But from a development or optimization standpoint, you’re trying to shoot for that 99th-percentile outcome. That’s what we’re pushing for.”

Bellinger seems to be playing near the best-case scenario. Wisdom and Happ are maintaining an OPS right around .900. About to turn 26, 2018 first-round pick Hoerner has emerged as the kind of high-average, elite-defense guy the Cubs thought they were getting. And while there were some questions whether they bet too high on Swanson after his career year with the Braves in 2022, he is playing to a higher average and a comparable OPS, if not the same 25-homer pace.

Advertisement

“The end goal is always the same for every team: to try to get the best out of the player and be the most prepared. I just think here, for me, it’s in your face. The game plan is sitting on my chair when I get here,” Barnhart said. “… The best way I can put it is that I’ve never felt more prepared than I do here.”

The Cubs, too, seem more prepared for a contending year than they have at any point since they won the NL Central in the shortened 2020 season, if not before. The rest of the division seems to be fading already, but it’s still early.

“We have more veteran leadership, a little more optimism and talent, and it shows on a day-to-day basis that we have a really good mix,” said Smyly, who has pitched in two World Series. “Last year, I don’t think the Cubs were there yet — ready to win. This year, it’s much more … it’s here. You can feel it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article