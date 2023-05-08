Right place, right time twice: How Jake Irvin wound up with the Nats

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before Jake Irvin threw a pitch at Kauffman Stadium in 2014 — which was right before he was officially recruited by the University of Oklahoma, which preceded his entire life changing — a lot had to happen. The butterfly effect feels especially relevant in baseball scouting, especially when an unknown pitcher is from Bloomington, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis best known for the Mall of America, not pumping out pro athletes.

Irvin needed to be in the right place at the right time. He actually needed to be in the right place at the right time twice.

“It was a lot of dumb luck, to be honest with you,” said Irvin, who is slated to make his second career start when the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday night. He was a shortstop, pitching occasionally, until his junior year at Thomas Jefferson High. But one winter day in 2014, months before he attended a pro showcase at Kauffman, home of the Kansas City Royals, Irvin pitched in front of Justin Musil, who had just started a company to help players with the college recruiting process.

Musil, now in scouting with the Milwaukee Brewers, would hop from indoor game to indoor game, searching for hidden gems. And Irvin, about 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, was firmly in that category. Musil loved Irvin’s curveball, still his go-to pitch, and how much arm speed he could generate at his size. He threw in the mid to high 80s, though Musil could project a velocity jump, then another, then maybe another once Irvin’s body filled out.

So after seeing him pitch for Thomas Jefferson, Musil reached out to Irvin and his family. Irvin had planned to apply to college as a regular old student, not a baseball player. Most of his friends were hockey-obsessed. It snowed well into the spring in Bloomington, something prospects in Florida, Texas and Southern California never had to worry about. To Irvin, baseball was more about having fun than plotting a future. He learned his curveball grip by messing around in the backyard. He honed the pitch by throwing it from shortstop to first base during practice, a way of messing with his teammates.

But now that he was pitching full time, Irvin attracted interest from a few schools at American Legion tournaments. Notre Dame, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State were intrigued. And once he began working with Baseball Recruiting Confidential, Musil’s connections went to work.

At the time, Musil was an associate scout for the Texas Rangers, who also employed a scout named Dustin Smith. Smith ran a showcase every summer at Kauffman Stadium for the Midwest’s best high school players. Musil mentioned Irvin to Smith, hoping he could get Irvin to the event. Then Irvin and his dad made the 11-hour drive from Bloomington, hoping Irvin would impress.

“That was an extremely tight showcase,” Musil said. “That was not one where they are just allowing anyone. But knowing Jake and knowing how much he wanted it, just knowing how good of a dude he is, I was confident in the recommendation no matter what. We were pretty new to the scene, and reliable scouting was a big part of our reputation.”

“It’s a phenomenal event to hit because, for one day, you have all the best kids in a really big region on one field,” said Pete Hughes, who was Oklahoma’s coach in 2014. “For the most part, you’re there to see a guy you’ve caught five, six, seven times already. But every once in a while, you get a guy from the Dakotas, from Minnesota, who none of the 15o scouts and coaches have heard of before.”

Every once in a while, in other words, Jake Irvin comes along.

“I am waiting in the dugout, and every pitcher is throwing 94, 95, just lighting up the radar gun,” Irvin recalled. “I’m topping out at 88 at that point. I wasn’t really sure I was supposed to be there, but I knew I had to stand out somehow. So I went up there and threw a first-pitch curveball, and the guy in the box swung through it.”

Up in the stands, Hughes noted Irvin’s curveball. Then he kept watching him pitch off it.

“What I loved was that he had a plus-plus breaking ball he could throw for strikes,” Hughes said. “Sometimes people are funny when they have to project the velocity on a kid who’s 180 pounds of skin and bones. But it was an easy one for me, really.”

Two weeks later, Irvin visited Hughes and the staff in Norman, Okla. He committed shortly thereafter. Irvin certainly didn’t need Musil and Hughes to launch his career. There could have been another scout or college coach. There could have been another showcase, maybe one closer to home. But those months set off the chain of events that made him the Nationals’ fourth-round pick in 2018.

Tommy John surgery delayed his climb through Washington’s system. This year, he impressed in spring training and earned his chance when Chad Kuhl went on the injured list, logging 4⅓ solid innings last week in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park in his major league debut. Hughes, now the coach at Kansas State, was there with Irvin’s friends and family, completing the circle after almost nine years.

He sat in a big league park and watched Irvin throw his curveball to talented hitters. And Irvin only wanted to belong.

