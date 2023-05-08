Nikola Jokic, Suns owner Mat Ishbia get into a courtside altercation

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the oddest incidents in the NBA playoffs so far occurred Sunday night when Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was slapped with a technical foul for making contact with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The incident occurred 2:36 before halftime of Game 4 of the teams’ Western Conference semifinal series in Phoenix when Suns forward Josh Okogie flew toward the courtside seats across from the Suns bench, where Ishbia was sitting. With Denver leading 55-54, Jokic headed into the crowd to retrieve the ball and jump-start the Nuggets’ next offensive possession when he made contact with Ishbia.

As Jokic tried to take the ball from Ishbia, it flew farther into the crowd and Jokic’s left forearm connected with Ishbia’s chest as Jokic gestured for the ball. Ishbia, who played on Michigan State’s NCAA championship team in 2000, fell backward into his seat, and referee crew chief Tony Brothers determined the shove to be intentional. As of Monday morning, there was no comment from the NBA about whether Jokic might be suspended or fined or both.

“One of the fans was holding the ball, Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it away from the fan,” Brothers told a pool reporter. “Then after that, he deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down, so he was issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul.” Brothers added that he decided not to eject Jokic because he “didn’t just run over and hit a fan. … There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty.”

Should Nikola Jokic receive more punishment for the elbow on Suns owner Mat Ishbia?



Or did Ishbia flop? 🧐pic.twitter.com/pvqagkNc83 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

Jokic, who scored a career-best 53 points in Denver’s 129-124 loss, told reporters afterward that he just wanted to get the next play started quickly while trying to get Ishbia, whom he referred to as a “fan,” off him.

“He told me I was elbowing the fan,” Jokic said of his interaction with officials, “but the fan put the hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us, or whatever, but maybe I’m wrong.”

Here’s Nikola Jokic’s postgame comments about the interaction with “the fan” not caring who the fan is, just that it limited him his chance to get a 5-on-4 with Okogie on the ground. And that Ishbia touched him first.@KOAColorado #MileHighBasketball #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/bwetA9Gq4l — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) May 8, 2023

Asked if he knew who the fan was and told that it was Ishbia, Jokic replied, “I know who he is, but he’s a fan, isn’t he?” He added that Ishbia was “influencing the game. I think he’s supposed to get kicked out if he’s influencing the game.”

Ishbia, whose purchase of the Suns was approved by NBA owners in February, told the Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” after the incident. Phoenix star Devin Booker praised the owner for helping out the Suns, who tied the series at 2-2. “He got us a point!” Booker joked to reporters, referring to the technical free throw. “He did his job.”

