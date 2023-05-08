Royals pitcher suffers head fractures after getting hit by line drive

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A day after he was hit in the face by a line drive, Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the injured list Monday with what his team described as “head fractures.” Royals Manager Matt Quatraro subsequently told reporters that the 31-year-old left-hander has three non-displaced fractures near his right eye.

“He’s stable, improving,” Quatraro said of Yarbrough before the Royals’ game Monday against the visiting Chicago White Sox. “He never lost consciousness. He’s very aware of what’s going on around him, in normal conversations.”

Yarbrough was at the center of a scary scene Sunday at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium while pitching against the Oakland Athletics. In the top of the sixth, he threw a pitch that was timed at 106.2 mph when it came back off the bat of Oakland’s Ryan Noda.

Advertisement

The ball bounced off the face of Yarbrough, who crumpled to the ground while catcher Salvador Perez fielded it and got the out at first. Yarbrough held his head in his hands for a few moments as trainers and concerned teammates gathered at the mound, then was able to leave the field with some assistance while holding a towel to his face.

Somehow (and thankfully) Ryan Yarbrough was able to walk off the field on his own power after getting drilled by this line drive pic.twitter.com/yfbEgyk4Um — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) May 7, 2023

A scary moment in the game as Ryan Yarbrough was hit in the face with a line drive.



The Royals' starter was able to get up walk off the field with some assistance. pic.twitter.com/6EOSDjQx0M — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 7, 2023

Immediately after the game, a 5-1 Royals win, Quatraro said, “I can’t think of a worse thing to see on the field.”

“The dugout went silent,” the manager added then. “I mean, everybody — your heart drops there, you get a pit in your stomach.

“Luckily, when we got out there, he was talking and aware of what was going on and what had happened,” Quatraro continued. “But he was swollen immediately. There was some blood. You just didn’t know exactly where it was coming from.”

Advertisement

The Royals said Monday that Yarbrough was set for further testing, and they “do not believe he will need surgery.”

Yarbrough had pitched well before getting injured Sunday. Over 5⅔ innings, he allowed three hits and one earned run, and he got the win, improving his record to 1-4.

Drafted in 2014 out of Old Dominion University by the Seattle Mariners, Yarbrough was traded to Tampa Bay in 2017 and reached the majors with the Rays in the following year. He spent five seasons with Tampa Bay before signing a one-year deal with Kansas City in December as a free agent.

With Yarbrough going on the 15-day IL, the Royals recalled relief pitcher Jose Cuas from its Class AAA affiliate. It was not immediately clear who would get Friday’s spot in the rotation in place of Yarbrough, who has pitched both this season and over his career as a starter and a reliever.

GiftOutline Gift Article