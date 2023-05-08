Led by Jack Teuschl, Gonzaga takes home another WCAC golf championship

When Gonzaga’s Jack Teuschl hit his second shot on the 18th hole at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship Monday, it flew past the green and into a group of spectators. Teuschl had been having a solid day at Northwest Golf Course in Silver Spring — four birdies and one bogey put him at 3 under par — but he thought for sure that this shot had landed in the parking lot.
“I guess the adrenaline was pumping,” he said. “... I think it bounced off a couple of legs on the way down.”
Luckily for him, the ball landed just short of the parking lot — beneath a pine tree and still in play. Teuschl cleared some sticks out of the way and prepared for a long chip onto the green. That shot was met with applause after it landed a few feet from the pin. From there, he putted twice for a face-saving bogey.
With his recovery, the Naval Academy recruit shot a 2-under 70 to be the individual low medalist, beating Bishop O’Connell’s Logan Reilly by two strokes. They had met in a WCAC match last month, and Reilly ended up on top that time.
“Logan kind of took me to school at Belle Haven, so I wasn’t feeling too confident about it,” Teuschl said. “Once I found out he came in at even par, I knew I just had to play some steady golf coming in.”
Teuschl helped Gonzaga to another team title with a score of 373, topping runner-up Paul VI by 18 strokes. Juniors Patrick Pritsios and Jack Hartman each shot a 74 for the Eagles.
“I knew coming out that we had the strongest team, and I was really confident in my guys,” Teuschl said.
A recent addition to the tournament was an award for the female low medalist. Katie Patterson of St. John’s took home this year’s title by shooting a 12-over 84.
“It’s been a really good experience, and a lot of other girls are coming into golf,” she said.
The Tulane-bound senior beat out Good Counsel’s Madison Smith by one stroke. Smith, who is undergoing chemotherapy after her colorectal cancer returned this year, uses golf as a way to stay positive.
Patterson won the title last year but was only given a ball marker to commemorate the accomplishment. This year, she got a trophy.
“This,” she said with a laugh, “is a big improvement.”