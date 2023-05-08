What is Willson Contreras doing wrong? The Cardinals just won’t say.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras, surrounded by reporters in the visitors’ dugout at Wrigley Field on Monday, said he tried not to circle May 8 on his calendar. He did not want to focus too much on his return as a member of the archrival St. Louis Cardinals, to think too much about what might have been if the Cubs hadn’t gone in another direction. He said that he was excited to see old teammates, that he wondered how the fans would receive him. In some alternate universe, all of that emotion might have been the biggest thing Contreras had to worry about Monday.

But in this universe, the Cardinals (11-24) are in the midst of their worst 35-game start in 50 years. Over the weekend, they managed to make Contreras the focal point of their implosion by calling up a third catcher, signaling that someone other than Contreras will be their starter for the foreseeable future and then not explaining why.

So with a horde of reporters waiting for him at Wrigley, Contreras found himself answering much more uncomfortable questions than whether he thought Cubs fans would boo him — questions such as, for example, why the team that signed him in December to be its catcher for the next five years no longer wants him to be its catcher today.

“They’re not saying that,” Contreras corrected when asked one such question. “The first thing I asked before I signed here is how transparent we are, how transparent the St. Louis Cardinals are. I haven’t heard one person telling me I won’t be behind the plate or we don’t want you to catch anymore. I don’t think that’s the case.”

Indeed, the Cardinals — through Manager Oli Marmol’s public comments, through longtime ace Adam Wainwright’s lengthy spiel in Contreras’s defense Monday, through the $87.5 million they committed in the offseason — insist they have faith in the 30-year-old as their catcher for the five-year duration of that deal. But the team signaled otherwise when it moved him to designated hitter ahead of Wainwright’s first start of the season Saturday.

“I think from now on, we have a really good plan to have me catching behind the plate sometime soon,” Contreras said Monday. “That doesn’t mean I’m not a St. Louis Cardinal catcher, as many people think that I’m not going to catch anymore. It’s not that way. We have a really good plan to have me catch sometime soon, and we’re just following that.”

The problem for the Cardinals is that no one, including Contreras, is willing to say why he needs a plan at all. St. Louis faced Contreras over and over for seven seasons when he was a Cub. He is hitting the way he usually hits. Over the weekend, Marmol praised his pregame work, but Contreras laughed when a reporter told him so Monday.

“Oh, man,” he said after some chuckling. “I always do my homework. I do my homework. I do my preparation. I do my talk. I communicate what I see. I don’t think it’s that. I think it’s more than that. It’s hard for me to explain right now.”

An amateur detective might look at the fact that mostly the same group of Cardinals starters who owned a 3.92 ERA in 2022 are pitching to a 5.33 ERA entering Monday’s series opener and wonder if the organization thinks Contreras isn’t calling games as well as the man he’s replacing, retired franchise icon Yadier Molina.

A capable sleuth might have noted right-hander Jack Flaherty’s comments last week about the Cardinals’ struggles to put away hitters with two strikes, combined those with the fact that Cardinals pitchers are allowing the highest batting average (.216) and second-highest OPS (.651) in those counts, and concluded that the Cardinals are blaming Contreras for the disconnect.

“We gave up plenty of runs in the last couple games without Willson behind the plate. I don’t think that’s the point of this,” Marmol said. “The point is we have a guy that is highly, highly, highly passionate about leading behind the plate. We’ve done that well for a long time here with [Molina]. And there’s a process that we’re accustomed to.”

Wainwright said Monday that he wasn’t part of the decision to pull Contreras from behind the plate and that he would throw to Contreras in his next start, no problem. He told a crowd of reporters in Wrigley’s tiny visitors’ clubhouse that instead of obfuscating he wanted to share something.

“What we did was we sat him down yesterday and just poured into him. We love this guy. We’re glad he’s here. We want him to be our guy,” Wainwright said. “No one’s giving up hope on Willy — that was the main message we wanted to share with him.”

That message was necessary because chaos ensued this weekend when the Athletic reported Saturday that the Cardinals would play Contreras in the outfield more and use him behind the plate less. By the next day, team president John Mozeliak was telling the same outlet that there would be no outfield experiment after all, that instead the team would let Contreras serve as the designated hitter until he did whatever it needed him to do.

The Cardinals could have let Contreras figure things out behind the plate while, well, working behind the plate. But Marmol said the organization decided the best course of action was to “attack it straight on,” even if letting him catch would have meant fewer questions about what exactly he was doing wrong.

“That’s the part that unfortunately I won’t disclose. That’s the part that will continue to not make sense to the rest of the world. I’ll wear it till then,” Marmol said. “... But we do feel confident in the end product.”

What will the difference between Willson Contreras, end product, and Willson Contreras, three-time all-star and prize signing of the Cardinals’ offseason, be? Again, no one will say. But the process will certainly not result in Contreras transforming into the second coming of the defensive wizard Molina, no matter how much St. Louis prays for that miracle.

“Yadier Molina [spent the] last 20 years in one organization, and the whole organization is used to his work — I would say that,” Contreras said. “I knew it was going to be a big challenge — it was going to be a huge challenge. I love to be challenged. That’s one thing that I don’t shy away from it.”

The time might allow Contreras to get to know his starters better and to adjust to the pitch clock, which has required him to implement still-new pitching plans at unprecedented in-game speed. Contreras skipped the World Baseball Classic to spend all of spring training with the Cardinals’ pitching staff — but not all of the Cardinals’ pitching staff skipped the WBC to spend all of spring training with him.

Contreras and Marmol acknowledged that the pitch clock is forcing him to implement unfamiliar pitching plans at unprecedented speed. But other organizations have new catchers, too. They seem to be adapting fine. Then again, none of them are playing for an annual playoff contender that started the season 14 games under .500.

“This looks reactive, and it’ll sound like s--- when I say it,” Marmol continued, “but I think it’s actually proactive.”

He hinted that Contreras will spend games sitting next to him on the bench, chatting with other starters, things like that. But he would not hint at what must change before Contreras can catch again.

“Would a possibility of him continuing to catch and us going down the road we felt like we were going down turn out worse than what we’re discussing right now?” Marmol said, acknowledging that this approach has stirred fan uproar. “My answer to that is potentially yes — in the long run.”

