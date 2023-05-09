What questions do you have about D.C. sports and beyond? Ask The Post.

Gift Article Share

There are major issues in Washington sports worthy of discussion. The Commanders and Nationals are both hoping to find new owners. The Wizards need a new general manager. The Capitals need a new coach. That’s a lot of hopes and dreams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There are smaller issues that are also worthy of discussion. The Nats are on a pace for 95-ish losses. So why does it feel like there’s progress? The Commanders hold a rookie mini-camp this weekend. Something called the (checks notes) D.C. Defenders are playing for the XFL title on Saturday.

Plus, so much else that has nothing to do with D.C. Celtics-76ers! Warriors-Lakers! The eighth-seeded Florida Panthers! The Kentucky Derby! Golf!

Bring whatever questions are on your mind to the link below. I’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but get them in early. Look forward to it.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on Barry Svrluga’s coverage:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

GiftOutline Gift Article