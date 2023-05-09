D.C. United’s U.S. Open Cup run again ends with loss to rival Red Bulls

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Soccer here and abroad offers multiple opportunities each year to win a trophy. It’s not about just the league championship. There are domestic cup competitions and international tournaments to play — overlapping events that test players’ resilience and coaches’ acumen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For Coach Wayne Rooney and D.C. United, one avenue to a trophy dissolved Tuesday in familiar fashion against a familiar opponent.

Rooney fielded a young squad in a 1-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup, a 109-year-old tournament involving teams from all levels of American soccer. Last year, the Red Bulls also eliminated a United squad far from full strength.

“The message from the staff the entire time has been [that] it’s a tournament we’d like to advance far in and they have full belief in the team they put out there,” goalkeeper Alex Bono said. “It’s our job as players to go out there and try to put a performance together and win the game.”

Rooney put his faith in several secondary players, as he did in the previous round against the third-division Richmond Kickers, a 1-0 victory two weeks ago in Washington. The step up in competition Tuesday proved too much as the Red Bulls, fielding many regulars, went ahead in the 28th minute and held on to reach the round of 16 in two weeks.

Speaking on Rooney’s behalf, assistant coach Frédéric Brillant said: “We had a quick turnover after the last game [Saturday in Cincinnati]. We had to deal with very tired players and then we also have injuries in the group. We trust the players we played today.”

Most of United’s regulars were left home, either for rest between league matches (most notably Christian Benteke, Taxi Fountas, Mateusz Klich) or because of injury (Steven Birnbaum, Andy Najar, Pedro Santos and Ted Ku-DiPietro). United (4-5-2 in league play) will resume the regular season Saturday at home against Nashville SC.

Striker Erik Hurtado and winger Cristian Dájome, who were acquired before the April 24 trade and transfer deadline, made their first D.C. starts.

Defender Brendan Hines-Ike made his 2023 debut after recovering from a foot injury suffered in August that required two surgeries. “It’s emotional because there was a long period where I didn’t think I’d be back,” he said. “I didn’t see the end of the tunnel for a long time. There were a lot of dark times.”

His back-line partners were Matai Akinmboni, 16, and Hayden Sargis, 21.

United has not made a deep run in the tournament since 2013, when, amid a disastrous regular season, it won the Open Cup for the third time.

“Definitely disappointed,” said midfielder Chris Durkin, one of the few regulars to start. “We wanted to take the cup seriously this year. We had a pretty young squad out there that I thought fought the whole time.”

MLS’s oldest rivalry resurfaced at a 5,000-seat complex tucked into a charming college campus, Montclair State, where steel bleachers welcomed fans along three sides, while the fourth was lined with trees in full bloom. Other spectators watched from the upper levels of a parking garage behind the south goal.

Some MLS teams, such as the Red Bulls, opt to play early-round cup matches at secondary venues with intimate settings for spectators.

Bono, who starred in the previous cup match, was tested early by Omir Fernandez, one of seven starters Tuesday who feature regularly in league matches for the Red Bulls. Akinmboni made a critical block on Daniel Edelman in the six-yard box.

New York’s pressure paid off in the 28th minute, when Tom Barlow crossed to the unmarked Fernandez for a 10-yard one-timer.

United’s makeshift lineup did not concede many more dangerous opportunities but didn’t generate many of its own, either. The best chance to draw even came in the 71st minute, when substitute Ruan missed badly with a clear chance on the right side.

United went quietly into the cool night, leaving all hope with the league campaign and an MLS-Liga MX tournament this summer.

“We go back with not the best feeling, but I think it’s good that the young players can learn something like this and these games are not so easy,” Hines-Ike said. “A lot of lessons, for sure.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s loss:

Red Bulls’ new boss

The Red Bulls played their first game under Troy Lesesne, who on Monday was appointed as coach for the rest of the year following Gerhard Struber’s sacking. New York is winless in six straight league matches and 1-4-6 overall after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference last year.

Loudoun hosts Columbus Crew

Loudoun United, a second-division team part-owned by D.C. United, will host the Columbus Crew in the round of 32 Wednesday at Segra Field in Leesburg. Until this year, when D.C. sold majority ownership rights, Loudoun wasn’t permitted to participate in the tournament because of business conflicts.

